Published on 01/09/2026 at 09:33 am EST

Oddo BHF has reaffirmed its "outperform" rating and price target of 110 euros on Saint-Gobain. The analyst believes that, at approximately 7 times EV/EBITDA for 2026, shares of the French building materials group still offer significant catch-up potential.



"Since the start of the pre-close calls, the stock has stalled, with investors remaining focused on the U.S. housing market and its slowdown. Nevertheless, Saint-Gobain has chosen to defend its margin, and the market will accept this," the analyst notes.



The research firm states it is "generally convinced that the profound changes of recent years have not yet been fully reflected in the company's valuation (sustainable ESG profile, strong pricing power, improved group profile through targeted acquisitions and disposals)."



UBS, for its part, has downgraded its recommendation on Saint-Gobain shares to Sell (from Neutral) and revised its price target to €78 (from €92). The analyst believes that strong headwinds are weighing on results.



"There is up to 10% downside potential due to mounting challenges in the United States and a European recovery that remains too slow," UBS states in its research note.



It should be recalled that the group expects a gradual recovery country by country in Europe, sustained activity in Latin America, and a continued moderate decline in the new construction market in North America amid persistently high interest rates, as well as growth in Asia-Pacific primarily driven by India, Southeast Asia, and the integration of CSR in Australia.



Saint-Gobain is targeting an operating margin above 11.0% for the 2025 fiscal year.