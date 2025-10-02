The Market's Love Affair With Weakness

Optimism is the softest currency on Wall Street, and this week, it's being traded at a premium. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced on renewed hope that the Federal Reserve might finally deliver the rate cut traders have been pining for. All it took was a weak private payrolls number, an economic blemish recast as a badge of honor. If the logic sounds upside down, that's because it is.