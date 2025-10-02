Analyst recommendations: OpenAI, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel, General Motors…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- OpenAI valuation reaches $500 billion after share sale and partnerships, including with Japan's Digital Agency and semiconductor supplies from Samsung and SK Hynix for the Stargate project.
- Microsoft focuses on AI under CEO Satya Nadella, launching AI-enhanced Microsoft 365 Premium.
- Tesla faces mixed financial news with increased lease prices and expected delivery boosts due to expiring U.S. EV credits, despite a drop in new car sales in Italy.
- Citigroup reduces its stake in Dongfang Electric Corp and hires Ric Spencer as Vice Chair of Technology Investment Banking.
- Google reports extortion emails targeting executives and collaborates with Mandiant to track a threat actor linked to Clop.
- Intel stock price rises following reports of discussions to bring AMD on board as a foundry customer.
- General Motors reports a 7.7% increase in U.S. auto sales during the third quarter.
- Honeywell International Inc. permanently divests its legacy asbestos liabilities to improve cash flow.
- Lithium Americas receives US government investment in joint venture with General Motors.
Europe:
- Apple pauses Vision Pro overhaul to focus on developing AI glasses similar to Meta's.
- Thames Water faces financial difficulties and potential nationalization.
- Tesco raises annual profit forecasts and CEO Ken Murphy comments on British consumer behavior.
- BASF CEO emphasizes efficiency improvements for 2026 and retains catalysts and precious metals business.
- Stellantis maintains strong market presence with over 29% share in France and explores selling its Free2move car-sharing business.
- BP plc activates a contract with Iraq to develop the Kirkuk oilfields aiming for an initial production of 328,000 barrels per day.
- Enel Spa partners with Masdar for photovoltaic projects in Spain and faces reduced green hydrogen targets in Chile.
- Volvo Car reports a 1% increase in global sales in September, totaling 63,212 cars.
- Siemens AG contemplates divesting its majority stake in Siemens Healthineers.
- Standard Chartered executes share buybacks, purchasing over a million shares for approximately GBP 14.9 million.
Rest of the world:
- Samsung shares surge following partnership with OpenAI for the Stargate project.
- China imposes restrictions on European telecom equipment suppliers Ericsson and Nokia.
- Taiwan considers a high-tech strategic partnership with the United States to boost investment and lower tariffs.
- Toyota Motor Corp announces a 16% increase in U.S. sales for the third quarter, totaling 185,748 units in September.
