North America:

  • OpenAI valuation reaches $500 billion after share sale and partnerships, including with Japan's Digital Agency and semiconductor supplies from Samsung and SK Hynix for the Stargate project.
  • Microsoft focuses on AI under CEO Satya Nadella, launching AI-enhanced Microsoft 365 Premium.
  • Tesla faces mixed financial news with increased lease prices and expected delivery boosts due to expiring U.S. EV credits, despite a drop in new car sales in Italy.
  • Citigroup reduces its stake in Dongfang Electric Corp and hires Ric Spencer as Vice Chair of Technology Investment Banking.
  • Google reports extortion emails targeting executives and collaborates with Mandiant to track a threat actor linked to Clop.
  • Intel stock price rises following reports of discussions to bring AMD on board as a foundry customer.
  • General Motors reports a 7.7% increase in U.S. auto sales during the third quarter.
  • Honeywell International Inc. permanently divests its legacy asbestos liabilities to improve cash flow.
  • Lithium Americas receives US government investment in joint venture with General Motors.

Europe:

  • Apple pauses Vision Pro overhaul to focus on developing AI glasses similar to Meta's.
  • Thames Water faces financial difficulties and potential nationalization.
  • Tesco raises annual profit forecasts and CEO Ken Murphy comments on British consumer behavior.
  • BASF CEO emphasizes efficiency improvements for 2026 and retains catalysts and precious metals business.
  • Stellantis maintains strong market presence with over 29% share in France and explores selling its Free2move car-sharing business.
  • BP plc activates a contract with Iraq to develop the Kirkuk oilfields aiming for an initial production of 328,000 barrels per day.
  • Enel Spa partners with Masdar for photovoltaic projects in Spain and faces reduced green hydrogen targets in Chile.
  • Volvo Car reports a 1% increase in global sales in September, totaling 63,212 cars.
  • Siemens AG contemplates divesting its majority stake in Siemens Healthineers.
  • Standard Chartered executes share buybacks, purchasing over a million shares for approximately GBP 14.9 million.

Rest of the world:

  • Samsung shares surge following partnership with OpenAI for the Stargate project.
  • China imposes restrictions on European telecom equipment suppliers Ericsson and Nokia.
  • Taiwan considers a high-tech strategic partnership with the United States to boost investment and lower tariffs.
  • Toyota Motor Corp announces a 16% increase in U.S. sales for the third quarter, totaling 185,748 units in September.