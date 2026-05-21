Analyst recommendations: Oxy, Dell, Estee Lauder, HP Entreprise, Nvidia…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc.: UBS upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 69.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 64.

Analog Devices, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 470.

Applied Digital Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 60.

Dell Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 170.

Estee Lauder: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 113.30 to USD 89.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 25 to USD 33.

Intuit Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 412.

Nvidia Corporation: Seaport Global maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 180.