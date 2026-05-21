  • Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc.: UBS upgrades to neutral from sell and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 69.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 64.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 470.
  • Applied Digital Corporation: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 60.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 170.
  • Estee Lauder: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 113.30 to USD 89.10.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 25 to USD 33.
  • Intuit Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 550 to USD 412.
  • Nvidia Corporation: Seaport Global maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 180.