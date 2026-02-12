  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 70.
  • Kraft Heinz: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 22.
  • Pegasystems Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 67 to USD 48.
  • Pfizer Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 27.
  • Rollins, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 56.
  • Vertex, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 16.
  • Applovin Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 650 to USD 500.
  • Biogen Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 195.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 184.
  • Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 40.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 643 to USD 857.
  • Generac Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 199 to USD 292.
  • Globalfoundries, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 58.
  • Hilton Hotels: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 266 to USD 321.
  • Hubspot, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 385 to USD 285.
  • Humana Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 201.
  • Nov Inc.: Griffin Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 22.
  • Paycom Software, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 137.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 120.
  • S&P Global, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 635 to USD 480.
  • Snap Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 10 to USD 6.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 10 to EUR 7.80.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Stephens maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
  • Unity Software Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 37.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 281.