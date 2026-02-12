- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 145 to USD 70.
- Kraft Heinz: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 22.
- Pegasystems Inc.: Barclays upgrades to overweight from market weight and reduces the target price from USD 67 to USD 48.
- Pfizer Inc.: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 27.
- Rollins, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 68 to USD 56.
- Vertex, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 28 to USD 16.
- Applovin Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 650 to USD 500.
- Biogen Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 195.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 120 to USD 184.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 65 to USD 40.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 643 to USD 857.
- Generac Holdings, Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 199 to USD 292.
- Globalfoundries, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 58.
- Hilton Hotels: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 266 to USD 321.
- Hubspot, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 385 to USD 285.
- Humana Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 290 to USD 201.
- Nov Inc.: Griffin Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 17 to USD 22.
- Paycom Software, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 175 to USD 137.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 160 to USD 120.
- S&P Global, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 635 to USD 480.
- Snap Inc.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 10 to USD 6.
- Stellantis N.v.: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 10 to EUR 7.80.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Stephens maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 275.
- Unity Software Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 50 to USD 37.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 281.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 02/12/2026 at 05:49 am EST