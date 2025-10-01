Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Tesla, Nike, Amazon, Walt Disney…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
Romain Fournier
Published on 10/01/2025
at 10:34 am EDT - Modified on 10/01/2025
at 10:36 am EDT
North America:
- Pfizer has agreed to lower drug prices in the U.S., invest in domestic manufacturing, and launch a direct-to-consumer sales website.
- Tesla sees increased sales in several European markets and anticipates a rise in the US due to the expiring EV tax credit.
- Nike reports an unexpected rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong wholesale growth and higher apparel and equipment sales.
- BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is close to finalizing a $38 billion acquisition of utility group AES.
- NBC Universal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short-term extension of their carriage deal, preventing a blackout.
- Amazon won a lawsuit against a former employee's discrimination claims and partnered with FanDuel for NBA and WNBA broadcasts on Prime Video.
- Walt Disney issued a cease-and-desist letter to Character.AI for copyright infringement.
Europe:
- Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek is stepping down to become executive chairman, focusing on European defence and health tech.
- TotalEnergies has divested its non-operated interests in several Norwegian fields and sold 50% of its stake in a wind and solar portfolio in France.
- Stellantis and Mistral AI have expanded their partnership to accelerate AI adoption across Stellantis' operations.
- Greggs is maintaining its annual forecasts despite a slowdown in sales growth during Q3.
- Eni has signed multiple exploration contracts in Côte d'Ivoire and aims to sign the FID for the Coral North project in Mozambique.
- Telenor ASA has received approval to sell its local subsidiary in Pakistan and formed a strategic procurement partnership with Vodafone.
- Novartis has received US FDA approval for Rhapsido, an oral treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Rest of the world:
- LG Electronics plans to raise up to $1.3 billion by listing its India unit in an IPO.
- Eagers Automotive is expanding into Canada with a A$1 billion investment in CanadaOne Auto.
- Nova Minerals has received a US$43.4 million grant from the US Department of the Interior for its Alaska project.
- Hyundai Motor America experienced a 14% increase in September sales, with a year-over-year rise of 8.3% in car sales.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has established a $300 million startup fund in Japan and acquired a stake in Shriram Finance.
- KKR has acquired a minority stake in ADNOC's gas pipeline assets.
© MarketScreener.com - 2025