North America:

  • Pfizer has agreed to lower drug prices in the U.S., invest in domestic manufacturing, and launch a direct-to-consumer sales website.
  • Tesla sees increased sales in several European markets and anticipates a rise in the US due to the expiring EV tax credit.
  • Nike reports an unexpected rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong wholesale growth and higher apparel and equipment sales.
  • BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners is close to finalizing a $38 billion acquisition of utility group AES.
  • NBC Universal and YouTube TV have agreed to a short-term extension of their carriage deal, preventing a blackout.
  • Amazon won a lawsuit against a former employee's discrimination claims and partnered with FanDuel for NBA and WNBA broadcasts on Prime Video.
  • Walt Disney issued a cease-and-desist letter to Character.AI for copyright infringement.

Europe:

  • Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek is stepping down to become executive chairman, focusing on European defence and health tech.
  • TotalEnergies has divested its non-operated interests in several Norwegian fields and sold 50% of its stake in a wind and solar portfolio in France.
  • Stellantis and Mistral AI have expanded their partnership to accelerate AI adoption across Stellantis' operations.
  • Greggs is maintaining its annual forecasts despite a slowdown in sales growth during Q3.
  • Eni has signed multiple exploration contracts in Côte d'Ivoire and aims to sign the FID for the Coral North project in Mozambique.
  • Telenor ASA has received approval to sell its local subsidiary in Pakistan and formed a strategic procurement partnership with Vodafone.
  • Novartis has received US FDA approval for Rhapsido, an oral treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Rest of the world:

  • LG Electronics plans to raise up to $1.3 billion by listing its India unit in an IPO.
  • Eagers Automotive is expanding into Canada with a A$1 billion investment in CanadaOne Auto.
  • Nova Minerals has received a US$43.4 million grant from the US Department of the Interior for its Alaska project.
  • Hyundai Motor America experienced a 14% increase in September sales, with a year-over-year rise of 8.3% in car sales.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has established a $300 million startup fund in Japan and acquired a stake in Shriram Finance.
  • KKR has acquired a minority stake in ADNOC's gas pipeline assets.