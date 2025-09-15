Analyst recommendations: Qiagen, Ionq, Mongodb, Oracle…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Healthcare Realty Trust: Raymond James downgrades to underperform from market perform.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 20.

Qiagen N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce and reduces the target price from EUR 44.90 to EUR 44.30.

F5, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290.10 to USD 361.90.

Ionq, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 75.

Mongodb, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 310 to USD 400.

Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 92.

Oracle Corporation: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 202 to USD 306.

Rambus Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 120.

Somnigroup International Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.qs