  • Healthcare Realty Trust: Raymond James downgrades to underperform from market perform.
  • Healthpeak Properties, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 20.
  • Qiagen N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce and reduces the target price from EUR 44.90 to EUR 44.30.
  • F5, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290.10 to USD 361.90.
  • Ionq, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 75.
  • Mongodb, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 310 to USD 400.
  • Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 92.
  • Oracle Corporation: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 202 to USD 306.
  • Rambus Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 120.
  • Somnigroup International Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.qs