- Healthcare Realty Trust: Raymond James downgrades to underperform from market perform.
- Healthpeak Properties, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 20.
- Qiagen N.v.: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to add from reduce and reduces the target price from EUR 44.90 to EUR 44.30.
- F5, Inc.: Baptista Research maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290.10 to USD 361.90.
- Ionq, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 75.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 310 to USD 400.
- Newmont Corporation: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 66 to USD 92.
- Oracle Corporation: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 202 to USD 306.
- Rambus Inc.: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 120.
- Somnigroup International Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 100.qs
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/15/2025 at 05:51 am EDT