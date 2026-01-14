- Bwx Technologies, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 220.
- Coherent Corp.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Flex Ltd.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 75.
- Nextpower Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc.: UBS downgrades to sell from neutral and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 15.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 115.
- Analog Devices, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192 to USD 322.50.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 358.20.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 270.
- Five Below, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 68.
- Halliburton Company: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 29 to USD 35.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 440.
- Intel Corporation: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
- Lucid Group, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 20 to USD 14.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 362 to USD 450.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 100.
- Spotify Technology S.a.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 830 to USD 650.
- Strategy Incorporated: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 473 to USD 325.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 26.
- Woodward, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 350.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 01/14/2026 at 05:11 am EST