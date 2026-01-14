  • Bwx Technologies, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc.: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of USD 220.
  • Coherent Corp.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Flex Ltd.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 75.
  • Nextpower Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc.: UBS downgrades to sell from neutral and raises the target price from USD 13 to USD 15.
  • Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 87 to USD 115.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 192 to USD 322.50.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 358.20.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 350 to USD 270.
  • Five Below, Inc.: Guggenheim maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 185 to USD 225.
  • Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 68.
  • Halliburton Company: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 29 to USD 35.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 350 to USD 440.
  • Intel Corporation: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 40 to USD 49.
  • Lucid Group, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 20 to USD 14.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 362 to USD 450.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 100.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 830 to USD 650.
  • Strategy Incorporated: China Renaissance Research maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 473 to USD 325.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 34 to USD 26.
  • Woodward, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 290 to USD 350.