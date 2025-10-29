  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform. Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 98.
  • Everest Group, Ltd.: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
  • Qorvo, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 110.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 140. 
  • Ati Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 120.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 145.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 305 to USD 388.
  • Commvault Systems, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 217 to USD 167.
  • Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 83.
  • Iqvia Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 255.
  • Lyft, Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 19 to USD 25.
  • Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 270.
  • Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 37.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 245.
  • Tesla, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 373 to USD 529.
  • Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 293 to USD 438.
  • Universal Health Services, Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 189 to USD 238.
  • Wayfair Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 110.