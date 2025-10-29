- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform. Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 98.
- Everest Group, Ltd.: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Qorvo, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 110.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 140.
- Ati Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 120.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 80 to USD 145.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 305 to USD 388.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 217 to USD 167.
- Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 83.
- Iqvia Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 255.
- Lyft, Inc.: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 19 to USD 25.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 270.
- Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 37.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 190 to USD 245.
- Tesla, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 373 to USD 529.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 293 to USD 438.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Nephron Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 189 to USD 238.
- Wayfair Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 110.
Analyst recommendations: Skyworks Solutions, Lyft, Tesla, United Health, Wayfair…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/29/2025 at 05:50 am EDT