  • Ge Aerospace: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
  • Accenture Plc: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 230 to USD 150.
  • Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 160.
  • Eli Lilly And Company: Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1050 to USD 1135.