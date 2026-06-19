Analyst recommendations: Vertiv Holdings, Accenture, GE Aerospace…

Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.

Ge Aerospace: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.

Vertiv Holdings Co.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.

Accenture Plc: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 230 to USD 150.

Albemarle Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 160.

Eli Lilly And Company : Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1050 to USD 1135.