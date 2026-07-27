Analysts hope for a better year-end for Volkswagen

VW was up slightly around midday (+0.17%, at €71.58). On Friday, shares in the German giant fell 2.03%, weighed down by lower first-half results. Today, many analysts are weighing in on the stock.

On Friday, VW reported revenue up 2%, to €82.444bn, but down slightly by 0.2%, to €158.102bn, for the first half as a whole. At the same time, operating profit slipped 9.5%, to €3.469bn between April and June, for a drop of 11.6%, to €5.931bn, over the first six months of the year. Finally, profit before tax fell 23.4% for the quarter and 25.7% for the half-year, settling at €2.538bn and €4.773bn, respectively.



For Bank of America, second-quarter earnings per share came in below expectations due to weaker operating profit and financial result. Analysts nevertheless praised the Automotive division's net cash flow, which beat forecasts thanks to reduced capital spending and a favorable change in working capital needs. BofA believes full-year guidance implies a second half that is stronger than the first, including a solid fourth quarter. The rating remains Buy.



At Jefferies, the results reported were below profit expectations, mainly due to the continued weakness in Audi's performance, but above expectations on free cash flow. Analysts are also looking for an improvement in the fourth quarter, particularly at Audi, driven by seasonality as well as cost cuts. The view is Buy, with the price target slightly revised down to €115 from €120.



Finally, Oddo BHF is Neutral on the stock, with a price target of €80. The broker says the results and the conference call 'once again highlighted the persistence of significant structural challenges, notably in China, but also in terms of competitiveness and the use of industrial capacity'. Analysts add that while management is showing a greater willingness to accelerate the group's transformation, it now acknowledges that the measures taken to date are no longer sufficient to sustainably restore its competitiveness.