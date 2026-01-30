Oddo BHF has reiterated its Outperform recommendation on Elis stock, maintaining a price target of €29 after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and confirmed its 2025 guidance.
Fourth-quarter revenue came in at €1,205.7 million, slightly above the expected €1,192.9 million. For its 2025 fiscal year, Elis posted a 4.9% increase in revenue to €4,796.8 million, just above expectations (€4,784 million; consensus at €4,790.4 million).
Management reaffirmed its 2025 targets. "EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margins, and diluted recurring net income per share are expected to show slight growth. The EBITDA margin should reach around 35.4%, up by approximately 20 basis points (in line with expectations). Free cash flow (FCF) is also expected to show a slight increase (€362 million in our view)," the research firm noted.
According to Oddo BHF, the group should continue to demonstrate strong resilience, with organic growth potentially reaching around 3.5% and the EBITDA margin increasing by about 10 basis points.
In conclusion, Oddo BHF believes the group's fundamentals remain excellent, both in terms of activity and margins, with FCF improvement expected for the full year. Several "bolt-on" acquisition projects are currently under review.
Jefferies also maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €30 following the announcement of 2025 revenue.
Jefferies notes that the year ended on a positive note, with organic growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, slightly above expectations.
According to the analyst, this performance was driven by acceleration in Central Europe and continued strength in Southern Europe and Latin America, though partially offset by a less favorable economic and political environment in France.
Jefferies also highlights that the 2025 guidance has been reaffirmed, and forecasts for 2026 will be unveiled alongside the 2025 results in March.
The firm further notes that nearly 10 acquisitions were completed in 2025, mainly in the flat linen market in Europe and Latin America.
"The company confirmed that deals completed over the past two years generated an additional €80 million in revenue for the 2025 fiscal year (representing growth of about 2%, in line with the medium-term target). The company also indicated that several other small and mid-sized acquisitions are currently being considered," the research firm stated.
UBS also reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €29.4. The analyst considers the results to be in line with expectations.
"Following sales in line with forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year and the confirmation of our targets for this period, we are keeping our estimates broadly unchanged," UBS said.
"We continue to forecast sales growth of 3.5% for the 2026 fiscal year," the research firm added.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2024, the group had 466 production and distribution centers worldwide.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.