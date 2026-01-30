Analysts Maintain Buy Ratings on Elis Following 2025 Revenue Release and Guidance

Oddo BHF has reiterated its Outperform recommendation on Elis stock, maintaining a price target of €29 after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and confirmed its 2025 guidance.



Fourth-quarter revenue came in at €1,205.7 million, slightly above the expected €1,192.9 million. For its 2025 fiscal year, Elis posted a 4.9% increase in revenue to €4,796.8 million, just above expectations (€4,784 million; consensus at €4,790.4 million).



Management reaffirmed its 2025 targets. "EBITDA, adjusted EBIT margins, and diluted recurring net income per share are expected to show slight growth. The EBITDA margin should reach around 35.4%, up by approximately 20 basis points (in line with expectations). Free cash flow (FCF) is also expected to show a slight increase (€362 million in our view)," the research firm noted.



According to Oddo BHF, the group should continue to demonstrate strong resilience, with organic growth potentially reaching around 3.5% and the EBITDA margin increasing by about 10 basis points.



In conclusion, Oddo BHF believes the group's fundamentals remain excellent, both in terms of activity and margins, with FCF improvement expected for the full year. Several "bolt-on" acquisition projects are currently under review.





Jefferies also maintains its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €30 following the announcement of 2025 revenue.



Jefferies notes that the year ended on a positive note, with organic growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, slightly above expectations.



According to the analyst, this performance was driven by acceleration in Central Europe and continued strength in Southern Europe and Latin America, though partially offset by a less favorable economic and political environment in France.



Jefferies also highlights that the 2025 guidance has been reaffirmed, and forecasts for 2026 will be unveiled alongside the 2025 results in March.



The firm further notes that nearly 10 acquisitions were completed in 2025, mainly in the flat linen market in Europe and Latin America.



"The company confirmed that deals completed over the past two years generated an additional €80 million in revenue for the 2025 fiscal year (representing growth of about 2%, in line with the medium-term target). The company also indicated that several other small and mid-sized acquisitions are currently being considered," the research firm stated.



UBS also reiterates its Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €29.4. The analyst considers the results to be in line with expectations.



"Following sales in line with forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year and the confirmation of our targets for this period, we are keeping our estimates broadly unchanged," UBS said.



"We continue to forecast sales growth of 3.5% for the 2026 fiscal year," the research firm added.