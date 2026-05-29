Analysts raise forecasts on Derichebourg, shares climb 9%
Derichebourg reported first-half revenue of 1,829.8 million euros (vs. 1,764.5 million euros estimated), up 7.8% from 1,698.0 million euros. This compares to a 3.5% increase in the first quarter, reflecting an acceleration in the second quarter (+11.5%).
Oddo BHF also notes in its daily research note that EBITDA came in at 177.8 million euros (vs. 1,71.6 million euros estimated) compared to 162.1 million euros, an increase of 9.7% (+19% in Q1).
The EBITDA margin thus stood at 9.7% (in line with estimates) compared to 9.5% (+20bps). These interim results imply a second-quarter EBITDA of 106.4 million euros (vs. 102 million euros), a more limited increase of 4.2%, resulting in a Q2 margin of 10.5% (vs. 11.2%), the brokerage indicates.
Oddo BHF believes this publication reflects an improvement in volumes compared to the prior-year period, with a 2.2% increase for ferrous scrap and 4.4% for non-ferrous metals (compared to +0.5% and +5.5% respectively in Q1).
Portzamparc also considers the H1 results to be perfectly in line with its expectations, reflecting a clear improvement in operational performance.
'This improvement stems from several factors: higher volumes, improved unit margins on non-ferrous metals, the ramp-up of higher value-added activities, and disciplined operational cost management,' Portzamparc explains.
For 2025/26, management has revised its EBITDA guidance upward to 350-370 million euros (from 320-350 million euros).
Consequently, Oddo BHF's estimates now stand at 350 million euros, up from 343 million euros.
However, Oddo BHF remains cautious, citing a likely initial dilutive impact on EPS despite the change in scale resulting from the ongoing acquisition.
For its part, Portzamparc highlights that the upward revision of forecasts is linked to the gradual recovery in volumes supported by European regulatory tailwinds, the end of the decline in ferrous scrap prices, sustained high prices for non-ferrous metals, the contribution of new industrial lines, and an improving European steel market environment with the CBAM mechanism and new European quotas and tariffs.
'The base effect will be significantly more favorable in the second half, and growth in key metrics should accelerate, supported by solid volumes and rising metal prices,' Portzamparc states.
The analyst is raising its forecasts and now expects EBITDA of 363 million euros (+14%) compared to 337 million euros (+5%) previously (in line with consensus).
According to Portzamparc, the completion of the Scholz acquisition in the coming months could strengthen Derichebourg's position as one of the European leaders in recycling.
Derichebourg specializes in providing environmental services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- recycling services (94.4%): collection and recycling of non-ferrous metals (53.4% of net sales) and ferrous metals (41.5%). The rest of net sales (5.1%) relates to the management and recovery of end-of-life capital and consumer goods, production offcuts and industrial waste;
- services to local authorities (5.5%);
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (69.2%), Europe (24.3%) and the Americas (6.5%).
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