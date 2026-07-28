Mercedes-Benz posted one of the DAX 40's best performances in Frankfurt (+2.88% to EUR46.60) after reporting Q2 results that were largely above expectations.

Against a demanding market backdrop, Mercedes-Benz reported mixed quarterly results, with profitability under pressure in its car business due to the slowdown in the Chinese market, but supported by strong performance in vans, financial services and tight cost control.



The adjusted operating margin at Mercedes-Benz Cars came in at 4%, at the low end of the group's target range, while group EBIT rose to €1.5bn. The automaker said the persistent weakness of the Chinese market and a difficult macroeconomic environment weighed on results at its car division.



By contrast, Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered an adjusted margin of 10.2%, at the top end of its guidance, while Mercedes-Benz Financial Services saw adjusted EBIT jump 70% to €492m.

The push into electric vehicles continues to pay off, however. Sales of fully electric cars rose 51% year over year, including 87% in Europe, while deliveries of electric vans increased 46%. The group also retains a solid financial position, with industrial net liquidity of €30.4bn and free cash flow of €1.1bn in the second quarter.



For 2026, Mercedes-Benz confirms its adjusted operating margin target for its car division and raises its forecast for the share of electrified vehicles, now expected at between 23% and 25%. However, the automaker now expects Mercedes-Benz Cars sales as well as group revenue to be slightly below 2025 levels, reflecting ongoing difficulties in the Chinese market. Profitability guidance for Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has been raised, while free cash flow targets for industrial activities are maintained.



Analysts' views



Oddo BHF said the results are broadly above expectations. Analysts were less enthusiastic, however, about the downward adjustment to certain financial targets. The annual revenue outlook for the Cars division, previously expected to be "in line with the prior year", is now seen as "slightly lower". By contrast, they welcomed the higher return-on-equity target for Financial Services, raised from 10%-12% to 12%-14%. Oddo BHF maintains an underperform rating, with a target price of €35.



The takeaway is broadly similar at UBS, where analysts cited second-quarter results above expectations and welcomed the new €1bn share buyback program. UBS is neutral with a target price of €50.



Finally, Jefferies said Mercedes-Benz Group broadly confirmed its outlook after quarterly results that beat expectations across all metrics. The investment bank is a buyer of the stock, with a target price of €52.