- Acuity Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 380.
- Ally Financial Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
- Block, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 86.
- Chemed Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 550.
- Elf Beauty: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 128.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 67.
- Hubbell Incorporated: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 445 to USD 490.
- Performance Food Group Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 114.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 320.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 108.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 75.
- Fortive Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 50.
- Lucid Group, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3 to USD 30.
- Nvidia Corporation: SPDB International Holdings Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 143 to USD 203.
Analysts recommendations: Acuity, Block, Elf Beauty, Fortinet, Nvidia…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 09/02/2025 at 05:49 am EDT