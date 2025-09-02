  • Acuity Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 320 to USD 380.
  • Ally Financial Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 45.
  • Block, Inc.: BNP Paribas Exane downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 81 to USD 86.
  • Chemed Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 490 to USD 550.
  • Elf Beauty: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 121 to USD 128.
  • Fortinet, Inc.: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from equalwt and reduces the target price from USD 78 to USD 67.
  • Hubbell Incorporated: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and raises the target price from USD 445 to USD 490.
  • Performance Food Group Company: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 90 to USD 114.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equalwt with a price target raised from USD 280 to USD 320.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 108.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 75.
  • Fortive Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 50.
  • Lucid Group, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 3 to USD 30.
  • Nvidia Corporation: SPDB International Holdings Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 143 to USD 203.