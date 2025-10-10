- Align Technology, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 215 to USD 140.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Comerica Incorporated: Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 93.
- Littelfuse, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 290 to USD 310.
- Newmont Corporation: CIBC Capital Markets upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 78 to USD 112.
- Synchrony Financial: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 81.
- Abbvie Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 231 to USD 284.
- Aerovironment, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 333 to USD 486.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 270.
- Americold Realty Trust, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 17.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: B Riley Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 265.
- Applovin Corporation: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 650 to USD 825.
- Borgwarner Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 45 to USD 55.
- Coherent Corp.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 89 to USD 120.
- Corning Incorporated: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 56 to USD 75.
- Elf Beauty: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 168.
- General Motors Company: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 63 to USD 77.
- Intel Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 20 to USD 35.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 71 to USD 102.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 57 to USD 85.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 145.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 115.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 840 to USD 1100.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Citizens maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 170.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 32 to USD 51.
- Tesla, Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 500.
- United Therapeutics Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equal weight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 328 to USD 435.
Analysts recommendations: Align, AbbVie, AMD, Elf Beauty, General Motors…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/10/2025 at 04:39 am EDT