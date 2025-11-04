- Apple Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 230 to USD 300.
- Avantor, Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Bruker Corporation: Nephron Research LLC upgrades to hold from sell with a price target raised from USD 28 to USD 36.
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc.: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 39 to USD 22.
- Chemed Corporation: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 413 to USD 457.
- Comcast Corporation: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 28.
- Crocs, Inc.: Zacks upgrades to neutral from underperform with a price target raised from USD 72 to USD 87.
- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 465 to USD 524.
- Eli Lilly And Company: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.: Wells Fargo upgrades to overweight from equalweight and reduces the target price from USD 101 to USD 90.
- Qorvo, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral from underweight and raises the target price from USD 92 to USD 105.
- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.: Texas Capital upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 348 to USD 450.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 105 to USD 79.
- Amazon.com, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 300.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 170 to USD 210.
- Centene Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 30 to USD 38.
- Charter Communications, Inc.: BNP Paribas maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 255 to USD 200.
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 99 to USD 62.
- Exact Sciences Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 72 to USD 88.
- First Solar, Inc.: Seaport Global maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 217 to USD 305.
- Grab Holdings Limited: Huatai Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 5.30 to USD 6.70.
- Incyte Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 82 to USD 102.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation: Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 75.
- Mongodb, Inc.: Rosenblatt Securities Inc. maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 305 to USD 385.
- On Holding Ag: Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 40 to USD 31.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 155 to USD 198.
- Paramount Skydance Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 10 to USD 14.
- Twilio Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 118 to USD 142.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/04/2025 at 05:42 am EST