- At&T Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 30.
- Autodesk, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 343 to USD 388.
- C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
- Carvana Co.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 475.
- Doximity, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 64.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 85.
- Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line from underperform with a price target raised from USD 237 to USD 244.
- The Allstate Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 233.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a sell recommendation and a target price of USD 64.
- United Rentals, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 888 to USD 1050.
- Applovin Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 850.
- Aptiv Plc: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 79 to USD 100.
- Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 60.
- Bill Holdings, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 56.
- Citigroup Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 112.
- Coty Inc.: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 8 to USD 6.
- Crh Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 152.
- Ftai Aviation Ltd.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 195.
- Kla Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1100.
- Lam Research Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 146.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 150.
Analysts recommendations
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/01/2025 at 05:23 am EDT