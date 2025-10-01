  • At&T Inc.: Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight with a target price of USD 30.
  • Autodesk, Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 343 to USD 388.
  • C.h. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 130.
  • Carvana Co.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 385 to USD 475.
  • Doximity, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target raised from USD 57 to USD 64.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd: TD Cowen downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 85.
  • Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: Evercore ISI upgrades to in-line from underperform with a price target raised from USD 237 to USD 244.
  • The Allstate Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to in-line from outperform and raises the target price from USD 230 to USD 233.
  • The Cooper Companies, Inc.: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with a sell recommendation and a target price of USD 64.
  • United Rentals, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 888 to USD 1050.
  • Applovin Corporation: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 600 to USD 850.
  • Aptiv Plc: Daiwa Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 79 to USD 100.
  • Ast Spacemobile, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 37 to USD 60.
  • Bill Holdings, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 46 to USD 56.
  • Citigroup Inc.: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 91 to USD 112.
  • Coty Inc.: Grupo Santander maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 8 to USD 6.
  • Crh Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 112 to USD 152.
  • Ftai Aviation Ltd.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 150 to USD 195.
  • Kla Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1100.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 140.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 110 to USD 146.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 124 to USD 150.