- Bloom Energy Corporation: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 44 to USD 100.
- Datadog, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated initiates coverage with a buy recommendation.
- Draftkings Inc.: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold and reduces the target price from USD 45 to USD 43.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 25 to USD 21.
- Iqvia Holdings Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 235.
- Marsh & Mclennan Companies: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 248 to USD 242.
- National Fuel Gas Company: Scotiabank downgrades to sector perform from sector outperform with a price target raised from USD 102 to USD 106.
- Pnc Financial Services Group, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 211 to USD 220.
- Renaissancere Holdings Ltd.: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a target price of USD 303.
- Sealed Air Corporation: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from USD 35 to USD 48.
- Tractor Supply Company: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 62.
- Alphabet Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 225 to USD 294.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Fubon Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 300.
- Centene Corporation: Mizuho Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 40.
- Elevance Health, Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 342 to USD 420.
- Hexcel Corporation: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 67 to USD 92.
- Iqvia Holdings Inc.: HSBC upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 195 to USD 235.
- Joby Aviation, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 7 to USD 15.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 74 to USD 120.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 125 to USD 155.
- Tesla, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 374 to USD 509.
- Unitedhealth Group Inc.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 430.
Analysts recommendations: Datadog, Alphabet, AMD, Elevance Health, Tesla…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 10/09/2025 at 04:52 am EDT