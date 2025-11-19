- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 35 to USD 30.
- Doordash, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 220 to USD 260.
- Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.: Scotiabank upgrades to sector outperform from sector perform and reduces the target price from USD 51 to USD 47.
- Medtronic Plc: Goldman Sachs upgrades to neutral from sell and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 111.
- Molson Coors Brewing: Wells Fargo downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 53 to USD 50.
- The Home Depot, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 423 to USD 320.
- Wesco International, Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform and raises the target price from USD 262 to USD 302.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 55 to USD 60.
- Illumina, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 94 to USD 124.
- Micron Technology, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 275.
- Quanta Services, Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 383 to USD 483.18.
- Vaxcyte, Inc.: Leerink Partners maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 60 to USD 77.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 11/19/2025 at 05:22 am EST