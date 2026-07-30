- Avantor, Inc.: Jefferies upgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 7 to USD 13.
- Humana Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to performance de marché from surperformance.
- Lam Research Corporation: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD upgrades to buy from add with a price target raised from USD 307 to USD 355.
- Lithia Motors, Inc.: UBS downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target raised from USD 370 to USD 440.
- Masco Corporation: Evercore ISI downgrades to market perform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 86 to USD 78.
- Meta Platforms, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp downgrades to neutral from buy with a price target reduced from USD 827 to USD 660.
- Option Care Health, Inc.: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 26 to USD 24.
- Procter & Gamble Company: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 182 to USD 149.
- Siteone Landscape Supply, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 153 to USD 100.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 80 to USD 103.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 80 to USD 56.
- Carvana Co.: Baird maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 440 to USD 88.
- Chemed Corporation: RBC Capital Markets maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target raised from USD 436 to USD 548.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 45 to USD 60.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: RBC Capital Markets maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 2400 to USD 1525.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Capital One Securities maintains its market weight recommendation with a price target raised from 150 to USD 185.
- Garmin Ltd.: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation with a price target raised from 238 to USD 297.
- Humana Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation with a price target raised from 195 to USD 280.
- Mgm Resorts International: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 44 to USD 53.
- Qualcomm Incorporated: RBC Capital Markets maintains its sector perform recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 250 to USD 160.
- Universal Health Services, Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from 242 to USD 190.
- Vertiv Holdings Co.: Mizuho Securities maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target reduced from 380 to USD 300.
Analysts recommendations: Humana, Lam Research, Procter & Gamble, Carvana, Fair Isaac…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.