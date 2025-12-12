Analysts' Recommendations on Exosens Following the OCCAR Contract

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/12/2025 at 09:50 am EST

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on the stock with a price target of 47 euros following the announcement of a contract signed in partnership with Theon International and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).



Exosens has signed a landmark contract worth 500 million euros for the delivery of 200,000 IIT units between 2027 and 2029 (an average of around 67,000 units per year).



"This represents an average annual revenue of approximately 170 million euros, providing strong visibility on the group's revenues for the next five years," the analyst notes.



"This agreement follows (1) Theon's recent indication that it could source more than 400,000 tubes from Exosens over the next five years (an average of about 80,000 units per year) and (2) Exosens' announcement of an increase in its production capacity to around 150,000 tubes per year, according to our estimate," Stifel highlights in today's report.



According to the analyst, Exosens' capacity for 2027 is already nearly 50% booked through 2029, solely due to this contract. Thus, these volumes not only provide revenue visibility but also very likely support Exosens' ability to maintain high profitability thanks to decent industrial yields.



"Finally, this announcement is in line with our expectations and confirms our current forecasts," Stifel adds in conclusion.



Oddo BHF also reiterates its Outperform rating with a price target of 57 euros following the announcement of the OCCAR order.



The analyst indicates that this new contract should further increase Exosens' already very high market share among European armies thanks to the performance of its 16mm tubes as well as their ITAR-free profile.



Oddo BHF also highlights that this new contract brings strong visibility on the topline in the medium term: it allows Exosens to secure, according to its estimates, more than a third of its Amplification division's topline for the 2027-2029 period.



"The group's profile is high quality with financial aggregates generally above the sector (adjusted EBIT margin c25%, FCF yield c5%) and the stock is trading at a valuation that remains relatively attractive with a 2227 PE of 23.8x (about 7% discount to our peer sample)," Oddo BHF notes.



The analyst expects a medium-term guidance update at the time of the next results publication in February.