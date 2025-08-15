Today's meeting between Trump and Putin, which is occupying much of investors' bandwidth, will have no direct impact on market developments in Europe because it will take place in the evening. According to the official White House schedule, Donald Trump will leave Washington at 11:45 a.m. London time to travel to Anchorage, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin at 8:00 p.m., before leaving Alaska at 0:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. At 8:00 p.m., European markets will have been closed for some time and Wall Street will have only an hour left before closing for the weekend.

Geopolitical experts are competing with scenarios for this meeting, but no one knows what will really happen in Alaska between the two leaders. All we know is that, in recent hours, Trump and Putin have expressed their desire to achieve something on Ukraine, but without going beyond the stage of goodwill. Bloomberg imagines the rush of secret services from all sides trying to find out more, or to prevent more from being found out, depending on their agenda.

This backdrop did not prevent European indices from posting a third consecutive session of gains yesterday (the sixth in the green out of the last seven). The FTSE 100 is getting very close to 9200 points. In Paris, the CAC 40 strengthened its position above 7,800 points. In Frankfurt, the DAX returned to within 1% of its early July record. The weekly rise was driven by banks (again!) and by the revival of the healthcare sector, boosted by the prospect of a delay in US customs surcharge plans and some positive clinical results.

In the US, the session was bumpy to say the least, but ended at a high for the day for the S&P 500. The day had started badly, however, with the publication of the July producer price index, which dampened the somewhat euphoric mood surrounding rate cuts created by inflation figures and DJ Bessent's hints to the Fed. The producer price index recorded its strongest annual increase since February, although this renewed strength came mainly from services rather than goods and was not directly linked to tariffs. This nevertheless dampened market enthusiasm, with the probability of a Fed rate cut in September falling from 100% to 93%, completely ruling out the bold bet on a double rate cut. The issue of monetary easing will continue to occupy minds, especially ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, the annual meeting of central bankers organized by the Kansas City Fed in Wyoming. The 2025 edition will be held from August 21 to 23 on the theme “Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy.” I would rate the appeal of this program somewhere between a treatise on rabbit farming and watching paint dry. But it's not really the theme that matters, it's what might be said around it, especially if Fed Chair Jerome Powell is looking to send a message. But we'll have time to talk about that later.

Returning to the previous day's US session, a lot happened between the last half hour of trading and the first few minutes after the close. First, Bloomberg revealed that the White House is considering taking a stake in Intel to ensure that the company's interests are aligned with those of the US and to promote the mega semiconductor factory project in Ohio. The stock jumped 8% at the end of trading. Symbolism is quite strong, since the US is usually not a fan of state interventionism in the capital market, with the exception of the recent ideologically motivated takeover of US Steel as part of the Nippon Steel deal. The other important news on Wall Street today, or rather the other news, is the periodic and mandatory disclosure of institutional positions in US-listed companies. These disclosures allow trend-following investors to see what others have been doing. Among the main findings are large purchases of UnitedHealth shares by Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's holding company. The health insurance giant, which has been under fire recently, is back in the value king's portfolio, as rumours had suggested in recent weeks.

With the summit in Alaska over, the day will be dominated by a new series of statistics that will fuel speculation about the evolution of US interest rates, namely retail sales and consumer confidence across the Atlantic. Last night, China announced disappointing industrial production and retail sales figures compared to expectations. It seems to be returning to mediocre statistics after a surge that economists ultimately attributed to cautious behavior in anticipation of the arrival of US customs surcharges. In the real estate sector, prices continued to fall, a constant since 2021, which is anything but a sign of stabilization in this oversized sector in China. The Hang Seng lost more than 1% in the wake of the data, but this will not prevent it from having a good week thanks to Wednesday's heavy gains. In Japan, however, the publication of higher-than-expected second-quarter growth boosted the Nikkei 225, which was up more than 1% this morning, and posted hefty weekly gains. South Korea and India are more indecisive, while Taiwan and Australia gained around 0.5% on the day. Leading indicators are bullish in Europe.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production and retail sales in Switzerland; industrial production in Japan; in the United States, Empire Manufacturing, advanced retail sales, capacity utilization, industrial production, business inventories, and the University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,344.69

: US$3,344.69 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.76

: US$66.76 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: US$119,181

In corporate news:

Unite is set to acquire Empiric for $858 million.

is set to acquire Empiric for $858 million. Shell has commenced the overhaul of its refinery earlier than planned.

has commenced the overhaul of its refinery earlier than planned. Pandora A/S has reaffirmed its full-year EBIT margin guidance at 24%, reporting that its second-quarter operating profit for 2025 met expectations despite facing headwinds from tariffs.

has reaffirmed its full-year EBIT margin guidance at 24%, reporting that its second-quarter operating profit for 2025 met expectations despite facing headwinds from tariffs. BBVA is appealing the conditions imposed by the Spanish government on its proposal to acquire Sabadell.

is appealing the conditions imposed by the Spanish government on its proposal to acquire Sabadell. Eli Lilly has significantly raised the price of its obesity drug in the UK by up to 170%, partnered with Superluminal Medicines in a $1.3 billion deal to develop obesity treatments.

has significantly raised the price of its obesity drug in the UK by up to 170%, partnered with Superluminal Medicines in a $1.3 billion deal to develop obesity treatments. Cohere AI raised $500 million, reaching a valuation of $6.8 billion and appointed new executives.

raised $500 million, reaching a valuation of $6.8 billion and appointed new executives. Intel's stock surged as the US government contemplates acquiring a stake to support the Ohio factory hub.

Berkshire Hathaway acquired 5 million shares in UnitedHealth Group, which recently faced a cyberattack in its tech unit affecting 192.7 million people.

acquired 5 million shares in UnitedHealth Group, which recently faced a cyberattack in its tech unit affecting 192.7 million people. Applied Materials anticipates a decrease in Q4 profit and revenue, although CJ Muse from Cantor Fitzgerald views China as a potential strength for the company.

