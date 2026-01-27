Between the Lisa Cook case, threats of indictment against Jerome Powell and the question of who will succeed him at the helm of the Fed, monetary policy risks taking a back seat at this meeting.

The Federal Reserve kicks off its first meeting of the year this Tuesday, with everyone eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell's press conference tomorrow evening.



He will, of course, be questioned about interest rates, but there is not much at stake at this meeting. The committee appears less divided than it was at the end of last year. The idea of a pause is now fairly consensual. Even Christopher Waller, who was the first to call for rate cuts last June, is now on board.



Investors are therefore expecting a steady hand, and that stance should extend for a few months. The next rate cut is now expected in June, the first meeting after Powell's term as chair ends (May 15).



The press conference is therefore likely to be driven by all the other issues that have made Fed news since the start of the year, with monetary policy potentially pushed somewhat into the background. All the more so as the media grow ever more enthusiastic about legal drama and the battle over Powell's succession than about the endless debates over the "neutral" rate.



First, there is the threat of indictment hanging over Jerome Powell. In early January, he received a subpoena from the Justice Department to appear before a grand jury, relating to the renovation of the Fed's headquarters and his testimony before Congress last June.



Then there is the Lisa Cook case, the Fed governor fired by Donald Trump in August over allegations of mortgage fraud. At a hearing last week, Supreme Court justices appeared fairly skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments. The Supreme Court's decision will be key for the Fed's independence. Jerome Powell himself attended the hearing.



Finally, we are still waiting for Jerome Powell to clarify his plans. While his term as chair ends in May, he remains a governor until January 2028. He can therefore choose to stay on the Fed board for two more years (which is the current consensus), or resign in May (the customary move for a Fed chair at the end of a term).



Ultimately, the tone of the press conference will depend heavily on Powell's posture. For so long, he has made a habit of not responding to attacks from the president, of not dwelling on issues that do not directly concern monetary policy, and of sidestepping questions about his own future.



His video published in response to the Justice Department subpoena marks a real shift from that long-standing stance. It is the first time he has truly stepped into the arena to respond to Donald Trump.



In this battle over the Fed's independence, Jerome Powell in any case has the backing of Wall Street, members of Congress and even American public opinion. According to a Gallup survey conducted in December, the Fed chair has the highest approval rating among Washington's leading political figures.