Karpathy played a pivotal role in the development of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies at Tesla before leaving the group in 2022. He was previously among the first employees at OpenAI following his studies at Stanford under the supervision of AI specialist Fei-Fei Li. In 2024, he also launched Eureka Labs, an AI-driven educational platform, while stating his intention to continue working on long-term educational challenges.

According to Anthropic, Andrej Karpathy is joining the model pre-training team, which is responsible for the massive learning phases that provide Claude systems with their fundamental capabilities. This hire is part of a broader strategy by Anthropic to attract top-tier industry talent, following the 2024 arrival of John Schulman, another OpenAI co-founder. Meanwhile, OpenAI has seen the departure of several key executives, including Ilya Sutskever and Mira Murati, as competition amongst major AI players continues to intensify.