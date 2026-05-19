Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic in the artificial intelligence race

Andrej Karpathy, former head of AI at Tesla and co-founder of OpenAI, has announced he is joining Anthropic, bolstering the creator of Claude in the global competition for advanced AI models. A renowned figure in the industry, Karpathy explained his desire to completely return to research and development at what he considers a decisive moment for the development of large language models. His recruitment represents a significant boost for Anthropic as it faces off against rivals like OpenAI.

Karpathy played a pivotal role in the development of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies at Tesla before leaving the group in 2022. He was previously among the first employees at OpenAI following his studies at Stanford under the supervision of AI specialist Fei-Fei Li. In 2024, he also launched Eureka Labs, an AI-driven educational platform, while stating his intention to continue working on long-term educational challenges.



According to Anthropic, Andrej Karpathy is joining the model pre-training team, which is responsible for the massive learning phases that provide Claude systems with their fundamental capabilities. This hire is part of a broader strategy by Anthropic to attract top-tier industry talent, following the 2024 arrival of John Schulman, another OpenAI co-founder. Meanwhile, OpenAI has seen the departure of several key executives, including Ilya Sutskever and Mira Murati, as competition amongst major AI players continues to intensify.