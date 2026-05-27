Dropbox, Inc. provides tools to help distributed teams prioritize, get organized, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The Companyâ€™s products include Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Dash for Business (Dash), Dropbox Replay and FormSwift, among others. Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign in to Websites and apps by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Dropbox Backup automatically syncs folders on a user's computer to the cloud. When turned on, files on the user's personal computer or Mac are continuously backed up on the cloud. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to easily sign, send and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces. DocSend is a secure document sharing and analytics platform. Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered, universal search tool, which enables teams to search, organize, share, and protect content from across their connected apps.