Andrew Houston to step down as Dropbox CEO after nearly two decades
Dropbox has announced the upcoming departure of its CEO and co-founder Andrew Houston, who will step down following a transition period. Ashraf Alkarmi, currently head of the group's core products, has been appointed co-CEO before taking charge of the company. The announcement was met with a cool reception from the markets, with Dropbox shares closing down almost 3.5% yestereday (pre-market trading -1.6% today).
Ashraf Alkarmi previously oversaw Dropbox's key operations, including file-sharing services, the Sign e-signature tool, and the DocSend document platform. Before joining the group in 2024, he held product roles at Vimeo, Amazon, and Meta. Dropbox is now accelerating its investments in artificial intelligence, particularly around Dropbox Dash, a tool designed to connect applications such as Google Workspace or Slack to simplify document search and management.
Andrew Houston will become executive chairman of the board after leading the company for nearly twenty years. This leadership change comes amid mounting pressure from activist investors. In March 2025, the fund Half Moon Capital called for Houston's departure and criticized the dual-class share structure that bolstered his control over the group. Dropbox is now seeking to improve product monetization and adapt its strategy in a rapidly evolving cloud storage market.
Dropbox, Inc. provides tools to help distributed teams prioritize, get organized, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The Companyâ€™s products include Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Dash for Business (Dash), Dropbox Replay and FormSwift, among others. Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign in to Websites and apps by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Dropbox Backup automatically syncs folders on a user's computer to the cloud. When turned on, files on the user's personal computer or Mac are continuously backed up on the cloud. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to easily sign, send and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces. DocSend is a secure document sharing and analytics platform. Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered, universal search tool, which enables teams to search, organize, share, and protect content from across their connected apps.
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