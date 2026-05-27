Ashraf Alkarmi previously oversaw Dropbox's key operations, including file-sharing services, the Sign e-signature tool, and the DocSend document platform. Before joining the group in 2024, he held product roles at Vimeo, Amazon, and Meta. Dropbox is now accelerating its investments in artificial intelligence, particularly around Dropbox Dash, a tool designed to connect applications such as Google Workspace or Slack to simplify document search and management.

Andrew Houston will become executive chairman of the board after leading the company for nearly twenty years. This leadership change comes amid mounting pressure from activist investors. In March 2025, the fund Half Moon Capital called for Houston's departure and criticized the dual-class share structure that bolstered his control over the group. Dropbox is now seeking to improve product monetization and adapt its strategy in a rapidly evolving cloud storage market.