Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares, with a target price of 2600 pence, following the South African mining company's announcement of its planned merger with Teck Resources.

Anglo American shareholders will hold approximately 62.4%, and Teck shareholders approximately 37.6%. The combined company is expected to offer more than 70% exposure to copper and recurring annual synergies of approximately $800 million before taxes, the broker notes.