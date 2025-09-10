Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares, with a target price of 2600 pence, following the South African mining company's announcement of its planned merger with Teck Resources.
Anglo American shareholders will hold approximately 62.4%, and Teck shareholders approximately 37.6%. The combined company is expected to offer more than 70% exposure to copper and recurring annual synergies of approximately $800 million before taxes, the broker notes.
Anglo American: BofA still a buyer after merger plan
Published on 09/10/2025 at 07:40 am EDT
Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares, with a target price of 2600 pence, following the South African mining company's announcement of its planned merger with Teck Resources.