Anglo American plc is a United Kingdom-based global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients. Its products include copper, premium iron ore, crop nutrients, nickel, platinum group metals, diamonds, steelmaking coal, and manganese. Its copper operations include Quellaveco, Los Bronces, El Soldado and Collahuasi. In South Africa, it has interest in Kumba Iron Ore, while in Brazil it has developed the integrated Minas-Rio operation. Its multi-billion-ton Serpentina premium iron ore resource is included in its Minas-Rio operation in Brazil. It is developing the Woodsmith project in the northeast of England to access the deposit of polyhalite. The Woodsmith project is located on the North Yorkshire coast, just south of Whitby. Its tier one steelmaking coal assets include the Moranbah North and Grosvenor mines. Its manganese operations are located in South Africa and Australia. It sells rough diamonds to the global diamantaires.