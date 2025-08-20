Bank of America (BofA) maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares with a target price of 2,600 pence, following Peabody's decision to terminate the agreement to acquire its steelmaking coal business in Australia.
The broker notes that this decision was made due to an incident that occurred at the Moranbah mine on March 31, but believes that the assets in question still represent value.
" Anglo is working with the regulator to prepare the mine for restart. We expect a few months of ramp-up before the sale process resumes," BofA says, which sees this news as a "market clearing event."
Anglo American: BofA still buying after Peabody's decision
Published on 08/20/2025 at 08:26 am EDT - Modified on 08/20/2025 at 08:26 am EDT
