Anglo American shares jumped 8% in London after announcing an agreement with Teck Resources to merge as equals to form Anglo Teck, a "global champion of critical minerals," a project that would involve the payment of a significant special dividend.



The mining company points out that the transaction would create one of the world's five largest copper producers, headquartered in Canada, which is expected to offer investors more than 70% exposure to copper.



The merger is expected to generate annual pre-tax synergies of approximately $800m (all USD here) by the end of Q4 following the completion of the transaction, with approximately 80% of these synergies expected to be realized on an annualized basis by the end of the second year.



Anglo American states that, prior to completion of the transaction, this project would result in the payment of a special dividend totaling $4.5bn to its shareholders (approximately $4.19 per share), subject to certain conditions being met.



Anglo American shareholders would hold approximately 62.4% and Teck shareholders approximately 37.6% of Anglo Teck immediately after completion of the transaction, which is expected to be finalized within 12 to 18 months, subject to customary regulatory conditions.