Jefferies confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 2800 pence following the announcement of its merger with Teck Resources.
Anglo and Teck have announced a merger of equals to create Anglo Teck, a Canadian company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Johannesburg, Toronto, and New York Stock Exchanges.
"The forecast is for synergies of $800m p.a., plus 175 kt per year of additional copper production from QB-Collahuasi," Jefferies said.
The analyst also points out that Anglo shareholders will receive a special dividend of $4.19 per share ($4.5bn) and will own 62.4% of the merged company.
The transaction is expected to close in 12 to 18 months.
Anglo American: Jefferies reiterates buy rating after Teck Resources merger announcement
Published on 09/10/2025 at 09:05 am EDT
