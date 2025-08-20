Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares, along with its target price of 2,550 pence, after Peabody abandoned its plan to buy the mining company's steelmaking coal business in Australia.
'As expected, Anglo American responded that it would seek arbitration,' the broker notes, which nevertheless sees this news as a setback for Anglo, warning that arbitration could take one to two years.
'Anglo could become vulnerable as a potential acquisition target, particularly if the arbitration issue weighs on the valuation and performance of the stock,' Jefferies adds, mentioning BHP as a possible buyer.
Anglo American: Jefferies still a buyer
Published on 08/20/2025 at 09:33 am EDT
Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Anglo American shares, along with its target price of 2,550 pence, after Peabody abandoned its plan to buy the mining company's steelmaking coal business in Australia.