Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Anglo American shares, although has lowered its target price for them from £24 to £23.5, a reduction that mainly reflects the decline in the value of diamonds and coal.

While we expect a relatively quick exit from coal, we are less and less confident about diamonds due to the slump in the market, the analyst says, adding that tariffs further increase the challenges facing the sector.



While no significant industrial buyer has yet shown interest in the deal, Oddo BHF says it is increasingly skeptical about the likelihood of a sale and considers an IPO to be complicated by the significant losses made by the business.



The broker considers Anglo American's current valuation to be high, based on its long-term price assumptions for iron ore and copper, although it acknowledges that the speculative dimension should continue to provide support for the stock.