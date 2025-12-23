Annual Profits Decline for Fountaine Pajot

Fountaine Pajot has reported group net income of €29.9 million for its 2024-25 fiscal year (ending late August), down from €33.5 million previously, along with a 15% drop in EBITDA to €51 million, impacted by lower volumes.

The revenue of the pleasure boat manufacturer fell by 8.2% to €323.2 million, mainly reflecting a contraction in volumes sold in a market undergoing adjustment and amid an economic context of slowing demand.



"These results demonstrate the Group's ability to maintain a high level of profitability and protect its margins in a less buoyant market environment," the company stated, emphasizing "the robustness of its business model and its adaptability."



In a market environment with limited visibility, Fountaine Pajot anticipates the 2025-26 fiscal year will be "a transitional year" during which the company has chosen to anticipate and invest in order to be best positioned for the market recovery phase.