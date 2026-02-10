Annual Profits Plunge for Kering

Kering has reported a recurring net income from continuing operations, group share, down 56% to 532 million euros for 2025, along with a current operating income down 33% to 1.63 billion euros, with a margin declining by 3.4 points to 11.1%.

02/10/2026

The luxury group's revenue fell by 13% to 14.7 billion euros, including a 10% drop on a comparable basis, seen in both its directly operated stores (-11%) and its Wholesale business (-9%).



Among its main brands, Kering saw comparable sales contract by 19% for Gucci and 6% for Yves Saint Laurent, but increase by 3% for both Bottega Veneta and Kering Eyewear.



"In the second half, we undertook a series of decisive measures: strengthening our balance sheet, strict cost control, and strategic choices laying the necessary foundations for the next chapter in our history," said CEO Luca de Meo.



For 2025, the Board of Directors has decided to propose at the Annual General Meeting on May 28 an ordinary dividend of 3 euros per share, with a remaining balance of 1.75 euros to be paid out on June 4.



In addition, a special dividend of 1 euro per share will be proposed, linked to the sale of Kering Beauté to L'Oréal, which is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026. This will be paid once the transaction is completed, and not before June 4.



Kering states it is "approaching 2026 with a clear goal: to return to growth and improve its margins, starting this year." The Capital Markets Day on April 16 will detail the roadmap guiding its new phase of transformation.