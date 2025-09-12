Numerous sources report that Paramount Skydance is about to make a takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The concentration of Hollywood studios could therefore continue.

The content distribution and entertainment sector is undergoing a series of major maneuvers. Paramount Skydance was born just a few weeks ago from the merger between Paramount and Skydance (formerly ViacomCBS) in an $8bn deal. Behind the deal is David Ellison, producer of numerous blockbuster films and son of Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who has just been ranked second among the world's richest people following the surge in his group's share price. David Ellison now wants to take on a bigger challenge, as Warner Bros. has an enterprise value of over $70bn (market capitalization of $40bn and $35bn in debt).

What do Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery own?

These two groups overlap in many areas: film and series production, news, and cable channels. In addition to its film and television studios, Paramount owns a portfolio of channels and services: CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Channel 5, and the Paramount+ platform. Warner also owns channels (CNN, HBO), the HBO Max streaming service, Cartoon Network, and one of the largest studios in the industry.

The merger would combine iconic catalogs: Mission: Impossible, The Godfather, and Yellowstone at Paramount; Harry Potter, Batman, Casablanca, and The Sopranos at Warner.

What are the aims of this merger?

The new entity would become a major player in streaming thanks to HBO Max and Paramount+, two of the five largest services in the United States. However, the historic American studios lag considerably behind the industry leaders: Netflix with its 300 million subscribers, Disney, and Apple.

However, a merger would not guarantee success. This is partly because Warner Bros. has been heavily in debt since the 2022 merger (WarnerMedia + Discovery). And, its credit rating was downgraded to speculative grade at the beginning of the year...

The group is also struggling to manage its production costs, while at the same time audiences are becoming increasingly fragmented due to the colossal range of content on offer.

Finally, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros., initially planned to split the company into two entities: one dedicated to streaming and studios, the other to cable channels, betting that such a move would value the studios and streaming business significantly higher than the current company. Ellison's offer, which is mainly in cash, will therefore have to be high enough to convince Zaslav to abandon his separation plan.

In all this, let's not forget the antitrust regulators, who may have their say. The case could even take on a political dimension, given that the Trump administration is closely monitoring media ownership.

How many historic Hollywood studios remain?

A merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery would reduce the number of major historic Hollywood studios from five to four. It would also be the biggest deal in the industry since Disney's $71bn acquisition of Fox's entertainment business six years ago.

It is easy to imagine that the deal, if completed, would result in thousands of layoffs, especially if competing streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max are combined. As part of the merger between Paramount and Skydance Media, the number of projected job cuts was 2,000.

Three scenarios seem to be emerging

At this stage, there are three possible scenarios for the future of Warner Bros.:

1- Paramount Skydance buys the entire group and carries out a global restructuring of the new giant.

2- Paramount targets only Warner Bros.' studio and streaming activities, leaving aside the cable channels, which are much more difficult to revalue.

3- The offer fails or is not enough to convince Warner Bros. shareholders. In this case, Zaslav will continue with his plan to split the company into two separate entities, scheduled for next April.

In any case, these rumors have sent the shares of both companies soaring. Yesterday, Paramount gained 15.5% and Warner Bros. Discovery gained 29%. The shares of both companies continue to rise this Friday.