Today's economic highlights:
Only the French industrial production today. See the full agenda here.
- Dollar index: 97,53
- Gold: $3,650
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $66.97 (WTI) $63.22
- United States 10 years: 4.061%
- BITCOIN: $112,600
In corporate news:
- Apple – The tech giant is set to launch its new iPhones on Tuesday, facing the tough challenge of surprising consumers as rivals have already integrated artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their products and services.
- Conocophillips, Nextdecade – The U.S. oil and gas producer will purchase one million tons per year of liquefied natural gas from NextDecade’s Texas export facility for 20 years, the companies announced Monday. NextDecade shares are up 2.3% in premarket trading.
- Dell Technologies – The company announced Monday that its chief financial officer, Yvonne McGill, will step down on Tuesday after nearly 30 years at the firm. David Kennedy, a 27-year veteran of the company, will serve as interim CFO.
- Ford – The automaker has recalled about 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview camera issue causing inverted, distorted, or blank images, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.
- Fox Corp, News Corp – Fox shares fell 4.4% to $54.25 and News Corp shares dropped 4.5% to $32.44 in premarket trading after Rupert Murdoch and his children reached a deal giving his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, control of the media empire.
- Hyatt Hotels – Citigroup upgraded its rating from “neutral” to “buy.”
- Intel – The chipmaker announced Monday a series of leadership changes, including the departure of product chief Michelle Johnston Holthaus, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan steps up efforts to turn around the U.S. semiconductor maker.
- Nebius, Microsoft, Coreweave – Nebius said Monday it will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure under a $17.4 billion, five-year contract amid rising demand for high-performance AI. Nebius shares surged more than 50% in premarket trading, while rival CoreWeave gained 5.4%.
- Phillips 66, Cenovus Energy – The U.S. refiner announced Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 50% stake in WRB Refining from Cenovus Energy for $1.4 billion, giving it full ownership of two major U.S. refineries.
- Reliance Inc – JP Morgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating.
- Teck Resources, Anglo American – Teck Resources jumped 15.9% in premarket trading after agreeing to merge with Anglo American, marking the largest deal in the mining sector in more than a decade.
- Tourmaline Bio, Novartis – Tourmaline Bio surged more than 57% in premarket trading after Swiss group Novartis announced it would acquire the U.S. biotechnology firm for $1.4 billion.
- Unitedhealth – Shares rose 4.4% in premarket trading after the health insurer said it expects enrollment in its top-rated Medicare Advantage plans to align with forecasts.
- Wolfspeed – Shares soared 65.9% in premarket trading after a court approved the company’s restructuring plan, clearing the way for it to exit bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks and cut debt by about 70%.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Alcoa: B. Riley Securities reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $37 to $38.
- Alliant Energy: Ladenburg Thalmann reiterates its Buy rating but lowers the price target fro $74.50 to $70.
- Bill Holdings: BNP Paribas Exane reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $60 to $70.
- Boston Scientific: Leerink Partners reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $126 to $127.
- Brixmor Property Group: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $32 price target.
- Comerica: Piper Sandler reiterates its Neutral rating and raises the price target from $65 to $70.
- Constellation Brands: HSBC reiterates its Buy rating but lowers the price target from $230 to $200.
- Corebridge Financial: Autonomous Research reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $42 to $43.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $115 price target.
- HF Sinclair: TPH&Co. reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $51 to $57.
- Kimco Realty: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $27 price target.
- Lucid Group: Evercore ISI reiterates its In Line rating and raises the price target from $2 to $16.
- Marathon Petroleum: TPH&Co. reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $162 to $175.
- Micron Technology: GF Securities reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $116 to $138.
- Phillips 66: TPH&Co. reiterates its Hold rating and raises the price target from $121 to $133.
- Regency Centers: Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage with a Neutral rating and a $76 price target.
- RTX: Bernstein reiterates its Market Perform rating and raises the price target from $154 to $157.
- SanDisk: GF Securities upgrades the stock to Buy from Underperform and raises the price target from $35 to $85.
- Valero Energy: TPH&Co. reiterates its Buy rating and raises the price target from $158 to $167.
- Voya Financial: Autonomous Research reiterates its Outperform rating and raises the price target from $82 to $84.