Wall Street continues to notch new highs, with investors firmly focused on the Fed's next moves, while Europe looks on as French politics stage yet another collapse-Parliament rejecting François Bayrou's government and forcing Emmanuel Macron to find a replacement-an upheaval that markets, for now, are largely brushing aside.

Wall Street remains firmly focused on the labor market. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its benchmark employment revision this afternoon, a technical adjustment that rarely makes headlines—except when jobs data suddenly becomes politically charged. That’s the case now. Markets are bracing for a significant downward revision of roughly 725,000 jobs, which would confirm that the labor market is softer than previously thought. If that happens, it would strengthen expectations for a Fed rate cut next week. In the current mindset, any sign of economic weakness is welcomed by investors as fuel for lower rates.

Elsewhere in the US, news is relatively light. No major earnings releases today, and trade tensions remain contained to measures already announced. Political chatter briefly spiked after the publication of a birthday card allegedly sent by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, but beyond the headlines, it has little market impact.

Across the Atlantic, French politics have taken center stage again. François Bayrou’s government has collapsed in a manner the local press describes with near theatrical disdain—“shipwreck,” “second-class funeral,” “own goal.” Bayrou will present his resignation to Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to swiftly appoint a successor. Markets, however, were largely unmoved: the CAC 40 closed up 0.8% yesterday, alongside gains of 0.9% for the DAX and 0.8% for the Euro Stoxx 50. French bond yields did spike briefly, with the 10-year climbing to 3.48%—just above Italy’s—but eased back by the close. While political instability tends to weigh on confidence and investment, the reaction so far suggests Bayrou’s downfall was well anticipated.

In Asia-Pacific trading, performance is mixed. Taiwan led with a 1.1% gain, followed by South Korea (+1%) and Hong Kong (+0.5%), all supported by strength in technology stocks. Australia fell 0.7%, while mainland China and Japan slipped modestly. India edged up 0.2%. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index has now reached its highest level since February 2021.

Today's economic highlights:

Dollar index : 97,53

: 97,53 Gold : $3,650

: $3,650 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.97 ( WTI ) $63.22

: $66.97 ( ) $63.22 United States 10 years: 4.061%

BITCOIN: $112,600

