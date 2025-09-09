France continues to animate the markets in the manner of a farcical stage play. Parliament has withheld its confidence in the government. Emmanuel Macron is now compelled to replace François Bayrou, whose political gamble has ended in outright disaster. Financial markets remain largely indifferent - Wall Street, least of all, where indices continue to hit record highs.

The French political scene bears more resemblance to a boulevard comedy than to a finely plotted Netflix series: the events that are meant to happen do, with not a shred of suspense. François Bayrou’s government has bitten the dust — to music, no less. A shot in the foot, a political suicide, a tumble with no flair, a second-class funeral… the French press has exhausted the vocabulary of pathetic demise. To add insult to injury, Le Figaro even noted that “François Bayrou gathered more MPs against him than Michel Barnier ever did.” Truly, a humiliation.

For France, it’s back to square one in terms of politics, budget, and — most importantly — vision. Bayrou is expected to tender his resignation to Emmanuel Macron, who will likely accept it and appoint yet another name to a post whose turnover rivals that of a brasserie waitress or a call centre operative. Market jitters over the French situation have remained modest since yesterday, a sign that Bayrou’s fall had been largely priced in. The CAC 40 even closed up 0.8% ahead of the no-confidence vote, while the DAX gained 0.9% and the Euro Stoxx 50 added 0.8%.

For appearances’ sake, France’s 10-year borrowing rate edged up to 3.48% — just above Italy’s 3.47% and 84 basis points above Germany’s 2.64% — before falling back. This remains below the 88-basis point peak reached last November during the Barnier government’s collapse. Political deadlock is always bad news for the economy in the short term: confidence wanes, delaying hiring and investment decisions. Pressure on borrowing costs drags down construction and real estate, dampened by private sector caution and fiscal restraint.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street has little time for French political theatrics. There, it’s still very much “bad employment news is good news for equities because the Fed will have to cut rates.” In fact, the rationale is even broader: any excuse will do to fuel the rally. Today, a key macroeconomic datapoint from the US will put that thesis to the test. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to publish the actual payroll base that underpins the host of complicated labour market indicators trotted out each month. Essentially, the BLS revises survey-based data using official filings that companies are legally required to submit. This is a one-off adjustment that sets the benchmark for March 2025 (a comprehensive annual revision takes place each February, with January data).

Normally, these adjustments pass unnoticed — unless jobs become a hot-button issue and political actors have begun casting doubt on the reliability of the figures. That is precisely where we are now, especially with markets expecting a major downward revision (consensus around -725,000 jobs). Should that be confirmed, the case for a rate cut next week will be strengthened, based on the notion that the labour market is in worse shape than previously thought. The verdict is due at 4pm.

Elsewhere, news flow is somewhat thin: no new tariff offensives beyond the usual rumblings; few corporate results to digest. Some stirrings in the US after the release of a risqué birthday card allegedly sent to Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein. American media outlets are poring over the details: is the signature at the bottom really that of the sitting President? He denies it.

In Asia-Pacific, markets are moving in divergent directions this morning. The range spans from Australia (-0.7%) to Taiwan (+1.1%). Tech stocks are buoying South Korea (+1%) and Hong Kong (+0.5%), while mainland China and Japan are posting slight declines. India is up 0.2%. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index has reached its highest level since February 2021.

Today's Economic Highlights:

Today: industrial production in Germany will be in the spotlight. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,656.68

: US$3,656.68 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.4

: US$66.4 United States 10 years : 4.06%

: 4.06% BITCOIN: US$112,597

In corporate news:

BP Plc will drill five gas wells as part of a preliminary agreement with Egypt.

ASML confirms it will acquire 11% of Mistral AI for €1.3 billion.

Novartis will acquire Tourmaline Bio for $1.4 billion ($48 per share).

Renault plans to accelerate its transformation in the face of Chinese competition, according to its CEO.

TotalEnergies estimates that customs duties could lead to a 15% drop in petrochemical trade.

Saint-Gobain will reorganise some of its chemical activities in Germany.

Thales is launching a satellite telecommunications service for CNES.

Euronext recorded growth in trading volumes in August.

Interparfums is lowering its annual target and must implement measures to counter the impact of customs duties.

Tikehau has issued a clarification following the article published by La Lettre on 3 September on the Egis continuation fund.

Banca Monte Dei Paschi becomes Italy's third-largest bank by gaining control of more than 50% of Mediobanca after its hostile takeover bid.

Sandoz reaches an agreement with Regeneron to settle disputes over a patent for an ophthalmic drug in the United States.

Ericsson lays off around 100 employees based in Canada to reduce costs, according to the Globe and Mail.

KKR said it was not aware of any transactions involving The PRS REIT shares that would require it to make a takeover bid, after the British property company revealed that KKR was involved in its strategic review and sale process.

Apple is unveiling its new products today at its big autumn launch event.

Dell confirms its targets following the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill.

Intel appoints a former Arm executive to head its data centres.

Hasbro relocates its operations from Rhode Island to Boston.

Dupont bondholders oppose a $5.4 billion debt swap plan, Bloomberg reveals.

Anglo American close to acquiring Teck Resources for $20 billion, according to Bloomberg and the FT.

BHP settles dispute over Samarco's Australian securities.

China Unicom obtains licence to operate mobile satellite services.

Toyota Tsusho acquires 25% stake in LG Chem's cathode plant in Gumi.

The CEO of Zhejiang Leapmotor predicts that the manufacturer's global sales will reach 1 million in 2026.

