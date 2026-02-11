After software, it is now the turn of financial services to be hurled into the AI washing machine. The sector tumbled on Wall Street yesterday, dragging the broader indices into the red. Volatility remains elevated, with pronounced swings across a wide range of listed stocks. Investors are marking time until this afternoon's release of the monthly US employment figures, digesting a smattering of results from major European companies in the meantime.

The bazooka of disruption claimed a fresh casualty on Wall Street yesterday: financial services bit the dust. Raymond James fell 9%, Charles Schwab 7%, Ameriprise 6% and Stifel 4%. Their common denominator? Traditional investment firms advising Americans on portfolio allocation and tax strategies. Their weakness? Finding themselves in the column of businesses potentially supplanted by simpler, more efficient AI-driven solutions.

It was the start-up Altruist that lit the fuse, unveiling a new AI tool capable of building automated, personalised tax strategies by instantly analysing clients' documents. It is not the first company to trumpet such an innovation, but the announcement comes at a time when markets have embarked on something of a witch-hunt, scouring for fresh sectors likely to be shaken by artificial intelligence. In recent weeks, enterprise software had served as investors' punchbag, before staging a modest recovery over the past three sessions. The pattern is the same each time: a high-margin, generously valued sector, hitherto relatively insulated from the AI tremors, is suddenly thrust into turmoil as though on the brink of extinction. The market relishes the scent of blood.

All the more so as another corner of financial services also took a hit yesterday: data providers. I touched on the subject a few days ago. Here too, the market senses AI's disruptive potential, not least because data theft has become an institutionalised trade practised with relative impunity. Results published yesterday by S&P Global amplified anxiety surrounding the sector and its relationship with AI. The shares sank 9.7%, dragging down peers such as MSCI (-7.8%), Moody's (-6.8%), Verisk (-5%) and Broadridge (-5%). These spectacular declines, coupled with a modest pullback in mega-caps and semiconductor stocks, produced a curious close in the United States: +0.1% for the Dow Jones, buoyed by consumer names, -0.3% for the S&P 500 and -0.56% for the Nasdaq 100.

Europe had ended slightly lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 off 0.07%, although a handful of markets fared better. Paris edged up 0.06% at the close, supported by luxury stocks and a surge of more than 10% in Kering. The Pinault family group offers a textbook illustration of narrative trumping numbers. The company saw profits collapse in 2025, while revenues continue to decline in a testing environment for the entire sector. Yet its new chief executive, the charismatic Luca de Meo, commands considerable goodwill within the financial community, and his incantations of a turnaround have struck a chord on the back of a few tentative signals. He has set April as the date for unveiling his new strategy, affording himself several weeks' breathing space to hone the message.

Wednesday's session will be dominated by the delayed release of January's US employment data. Yesterday's figures from across the Atlantic cast a chill over the economic backdrop, with retail sales disappointing. The data pushed Treasury yields lower and increased the probability of rate cuts later in the year, a prospect equity markets are unlikely to resist. Recent labour market readings have been on the soft side. If that trend is confirmed, the case for monetary easing will strengthen. Overnight, China reported slightly weaker-than-expected inflation for January, with no visible market fallout. On the political front, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that he visited Jeffrey Epstein's island in 2012, but brushed aside calls to resign. It would probably be quicker to draw up a list of those who had no contact with Epstein than to identify those who did. On Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly planning spring elections alongside a referendum on a peace agreement, following pressure from the United States, according to the Financial Times.

On the corporate front, a heavy earnings day lies ahead. After some memorable post-close moves in the United States, Mattel down 31% being the most striking, attention this morning turns in Europe to TotalEnergies, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens Energy, Heineken and Commerzbank, before Cisco Systems, McDonald's, T-Mobile US, AppLovin and Shopify take centre stage in the US.

Asian markets are in buoyant mood this morning. They have helped lift the MSCI Emerging Markets index to gains of more than 10% in 2026, marking a fresh record in the process. The MSCI Asia Pacific index tells a similar story, up 12.6% since 1 January and venturing into uncharted territory. Hong Kong is up 0.4%, South Korea 0.8%, while Taiwan and Australia advance 1.7%. India is flat. Japan is closed for a public holiday. Western futures are pointing higher, with the usual caveat for this reporting season: some indices can be heavily swayed by the results of their largest constituents.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: investment lending for homes and quarterly home loans in Australia; followed by the monthly inflation rate, annual PPI, and annual inflation rate in China; RBA Hauser's speech in Australia; monthly industrial production in Italy; in the United States with the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate, participation rate, unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, average hourly earnings YoY and MoM, Fed Bowman's speech, EIA gasoline and crude oil stocks change, and finally the monthly budget statement. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.37

: US$1.37 Gold : US$5,063.77

: US$5,063.77 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$69.18

: US$69.18 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: US$67,538.1

In corporate news:

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: