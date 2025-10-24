Deprived of economic statistics since the shutdown began on October 1, investors finally got an inflation report. The reassuring figure propelled Wall Street to record highs.

It's a promising start to the week on Wall Street. Inflation is below expectations, allowing the S&P 500 to open at a new record high.

Donald Trump was quick to take credit: "STOCK MARKETS ARE STRONGER THAN EVER THANKS TO TARIFFS," he wrote on Truth Social.

In any case, the rise in inflation caused by tariffs is slow to materialize. The figures published before the opening of Wall Street are generally below expectations. In core terms (excluding food and energy), the index came in at +0.2% on a monthly basis (against +0.3% expected) and 3% on an annual basis (against 3.1% expected).

While inflation remains well below the Fed's 2% target, today's statistics are nevertheless reassuring and reinforce the scenario of rate cuts that has been driving the indices for several weeks.

The market expects a 25bp cut next week and another 25bp in December, which is also the Fed's central scenario in its September projections.

However, a closer look at these statistics reveals that goods prices are rising at their fastest pace since the Covid pandemic, while housing (which accounts for one-third of the CPI) is pulling the index down.

Source: Haver Analytics, Labor Department, X Nick Timiraos

It is therefore still a little early to conclude that tariffs will have no impact on inflation. But as Jerome Powell has already said, it will probably take longer.

Since October 1 and the start of the shutdown, investors have been deprived of most US economic statistics. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has called back some employees to work on the September CPI. This figure is important because it is needed to adjust social security benefits.