How much should investors celebrate cooler inflation when oil is climbing again and the Middle East is becoming more dangerous? For now, the answer appears to be: quite a lot.

Tuesday's reassuring inflation report suggested that recent price pressures were largely energy-driven rather than broad-based, cutting the perceived chance of a July Federal Reserve rate increase from about 41% to 17%. Wednesday's producer-price report strengthened that case, with wholesale prices falling unexpectedly in June and annual inflation coming in well below forecasts. U.S. stock futures edged higher after the release, with technology shares leading the gains.

The figures do not mean inflation has disappeared. They do suggest that the recent increase may have been driven largely by energy rather than a broad return of price pressures. Housing inflation is cooling, labor costs are becoming less threatening and productivity may be helping companies absorb higher wages without immediately passing them on to customers. Artificial intelligence could be contributing at the margin, although economists are still debating how much productivity it is actually producing rather than merely promising.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is understandably reluctant to celebrate. In testimony before Congress, he stressed that one report is not enough to declare victory. That is sensible central-bank language.

Brent crude rose above $86 a barrel after seven hours of American attacks on Iran and the restoration of a U.S. naval blockade around Iranian ports. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened other export routes used by the United States and its allies, while attacks linked to the Houthis have added to concerns about shipping through the region.

Donald Trump's proposal to charge ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz a fee equal to 20% of their cargo value did not help. The president later abandoned the idea, suggesting that Gulf countries would compensate America through future investment. Turning one of the world's most important energy corridors into a toll road was apparently a negotiating position.

The retreat removed one immediate source of alarm, but it did not make Gulf shipping safer. Traffic through Hormuz had been recovering. Renewed military action is now threatening that progress, despite U.S. assurances that the waterway remains open. However, the strait can be technically open and commercially unattractive at the same time: shipping companies and insurers tend to notice missiles.

The contrast between falling consumer inflation and rising oil prices explains much of Wednesday's trading. Technology shares are benefiting from lower rate expectations, while energy markets continue to price in geopolitical danger. The dollar has weakened, Treasury yields remain below Tuesday's highs and gold has given back part of its recent surge.

The clearest optimism is in semiconductors. ASML raised its 2026 forecasts, reassuring investors that demand for the equipment used to make advanced chips remains strong. Its shares jumped in Europe, while its U.S.-listed stock also advanced. South Korea's Kospi surged more than 6%, helped by gains of almost 9% in SK Hynix and more than 6% in Samsung. Taiwan and Japan also climbed sharply.

This enthusiasm received indirect support from IBM's spectacular collapse on Tuesday. The shares fell 25%, reportedly their worst daily decline ever, after the company described customers shifting spending toward servers, cybersecurity and computing capacity. That was terrible news for IBM shareholders but encouraging for the companies selling chips, memory and manufacturing equipment.

The episode also exposed one of the stranger features of the AI boom. Investors have spent months worrying that artificial intelligence will replace cybersecurity companies. Now a powerful hacking model from Anthropic has encouraged businesses to spend more on cyber defenses. AI may eventually eliminate certain jobs and products, but in the meantime, it is creating new problems that require expensive solutions.

Banks are providing another source of support. Goldman Sachs surged 9% after strong trading and investment-banking results, while JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also benefited from the return of dealmaking. BlackRock rose after beating profit forecasts as higher markets lifted client assets. Morgan Stanley's results should offer another indication of whether capital-markets activity is genuinely recovering.

The division within banking is becoming clearer. Firms exposed to trading, asset prices and corporate transactions are doing well. Banks more dependent on ordinary consumers, including Citigroup and Wells Fargo, received a cooler response. Wall Street has rediscovered mergers and underwriting fees. Main Street remains more complicated.

PayPal's 22% jump captures the renewed dealmaking appetite. Stripe and Advent International have reportedly offered $60.50 a share, valuing the payments group at about $53 billion. The bid represents a substantial premium, but it also reflects how far PayPal has fallen from its former status as a market favorite.

The next test is Wednesday's producer-price report. A soft figure would reinforce the message from consumer prices. A strong one would revive doubts about whether businesses are facing costs that will eventually reach households.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here

Dollar index : 100.941

: 100.941 Gold : 4,027

: 4,027 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $85.51 ( WTI ) $79.58

: $85.51 ( ) $79.58 United States 10 years : 4.6%

: 4.6% BITCOIN: 64,650

In corporate news:

Nvidia CEO affirms Vera Rubin AI systems remain on track despite earlier delay reports.

Apple gains regulatory approval for its AI tools in China.

OpenAI's first consumer device will be a screenless AI speaker, according to Bloomberg.

Google urges the EU's top court to back a ruling scrapping a $1.7 billion antitrust fine.

Stripe and Advent have reportedly submitted a joint bid to acquire PayPal at $60.50 per share, for a total of $53bn, according to Reuters.

Meta is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination in AI-driven layoffs.

GE Aerospace has been selected to supply the engines for the 23 AW149 helicopters in the UK's New Medium Helicopter program.

Delivery Hero confirms advanced negotiations with Uber regarding a potential takeover bid.

Alcoa launches its gallium plant project in Australia with support from the United States, Japan and Canberra

Zipline is recruiting executives from Tesla, Waymo and Uber ahead of its expansion into new markets.

Leica Biosystems , a subsidiary of Danaher, is set to acquire StatLab Medical Products.

a subsidiary of Danaher, is set to acquire StatLab Medical Products. OpenAI's first consumer device will be a screenless AI speaker, according to Bloomberg.

Biotech firm Attovia Therapeutics has filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

SK Hynix's ADRs soared 27% yesterday and are trading at a 51% premium to its Korea-listed shares.

Samsung Electronics denies any plans to list in the US.

Today's key earnings reports: Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, The Bank of New York Mellon, Elevance Health, Cintas, United Airlines, M&T Bank.

Analyst Recommendations: