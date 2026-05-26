Ansell Limited is riding a steady safety-driven demand wave, although its recent performance is more reliant on pricing and efficiency rather than real volume growth. The stock is up, but still below its peak; will demand catch up?

Published on 05/26/2026 at 05:11 am EDT - Modified on 05/26/2026 at 05:38 am EDT

Australia’s tightening safety regime and industrial expansion are turning personal protective equipment (PPE) (remember Covid-19?) from boring, tick-the-box compliance spend into a structural growth industry.

As per International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group (IMARC), a global market research and consulting firm, the Australian PPE market is projected to scale to $3.3bn (USD unless otherwise mentioned) by 2034 at a 7.4% CAGR. Steady, rule-backed demand gives companies the leverage to hike prices, smooth out production, and ditch cheap commodities for high-margin instead of just selling basic, low-margin products.

Demand rests on hard economics. As per Statistics Canada, the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector alone grew 1.8% y/y in 2025, from a 0.7% contraction in 2024, anchoring PPE consumption in high-risk environments where equipment is non-discretionary. However, the shift runs deeper. Companies now treat PPE like a real-time safety system, as IoT-enabled helmets and wearable sensors move workers from passive protection to active monitoring.

Right in the thick of this market is Ansell, a protection pioneer founded in 1893. Operating through Healthcare and Industrial segments, Ansell engineers protective solutions worn by surgeons in operating theaters and workers on factory floors.

The margin leap

Ansell reported H1 26 revenue of $1,026.6m, fairly flat from $1,019.7m the previous year (a marginal 0.7% y/y increase) that doesn’t say much about demand by itself. This small uptick was largely driven by price increases made to offset US tariffs, contributions from new higher-value product launches, and the integration of established cleanroom and safety brand such as Kimtech and KleenGuard (KBU) PPE business, rather than any real volume growth.

Adjusted net profit rose to $95.7m from$81.0m, up a significant 18.1%. This profitability transformation stems from manufacturing productivity gains, embedded KBU cost synergies and disciplined cost management.

Margins saved the day. EBIT margin expanded to 14.3% from 12.5% (+180bp), it just means they’re starting to see benefits from working more efficiently and from the deals they’ve made.

Upside in sight

The stock has dipped 15% over the past year. At $26.8, it’s still sitting below its 52-week high of $37.5, which suggests the recovery is only partial and sentiment hasn’t fully bounced back. With market cap of $2.7bn, this is a mid-sized, widely followed name, and not a niche rerating story that can run on momentum alone.

Valuation has flipped the narrative. The stock trades at a FY 27e P/E of 12.4x, about half a 3-year average of 24.6x, that’s a sharp discount to its own history, reflecting how cautious the market remains on growth durability.

The higher expected dividend yield of 4.1% by FY 28, up from 2.5% currently (FY 25) hints that returns may lean more on payouts than earnings expansion.

Analyst sentiment backs that caution. Just 3 out of 11 analysts are buyers of the stock, which is low for a stock that still has 29.1% upside potential towards its $24.8 target price. That gap shows that expectations are split: the upside looks decent in theory, although it depends on whether the recent margin-driven earnings can translate into demand-led growth.

Risks loom

Ansell’s earnings have improved, although the growth story still leans more on cost control than real demand. That works for now, but it has its limits. If volumes don’t pick up or pricing power fades, momentum could stall quickly. Throw in reliance on acquisitions and shifting industrial cycles, the story starts to look more fragile than it first appeared.