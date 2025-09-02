ANTA Sports Products Ltd. achieved a strong performance in H1 25, highlighted by robust growth, accelerated revenue, and a solid improvement in earnings. This progress was driven by enhanced investments in brand building, channel development, and product innovation. The company's partnership with MUSINSA aligns with its "single-focus, multi-brand, globalization" strategy, supporting global market expansion and fostering continued innovation.

Published on 09/02/2025 at 04:22 am EDT - Modified on 09/02/2025 at 05:30 am EDT

ANTA Sports Products Limited is a leading global sportswear company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian, China. The company specializes in research and development, design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of professional sports products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories. ANTA operates a diverse brand portfolio such as ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON SPORT, MAIA ACTIVE, and JACK WOLFSKIN targeting both the mass and premium segments of the sportswear market.

The company operates through three brand divisions, including ANTA (44% of H1 25 revenue), FILA (36.8%), and all other brands (19.2%).

Robust H1 25 performance

ANTA Sports released its H1 25 results on August 27, 2025, and reported a 14.3% y/y increase in revenue, reaching RMB38.5bn, driven by a robust 61.1% y/y increase in All other brands revenue, reaching RMB7.4bn, followed by 8.6% y/y increase in FILA brand revenue, reaching RMB14.2bn, and 5.4% y/y increase in ANTA brand revenue, reaching RMB16.9bn.

EBIT increased by 17% y/y, reaching RMB10.1bn, with margin expanding by 60bp to 26.3%. Net income reached RMB8.1bn, with RMB2.5 DPS. During H1 25, the company recorded cash inflow from operations at RMB10.9bn and FCF of RMB7.5bn, ensuring stability in cash generation. In addition, ANTA Sports declared an interim dividend of HK137 cents per ordinary share.

ANTA Sports’ JV with MUSINSA

On August 27, 2025, ANTA Sports Products Limited formed a strategic joint venture with MUSINSA Co., Ltd., a prominent fashion platform from South Korea. As per the agreement MUSINSA will hold a 60% ownership stake, with ANTA retaining 40%. The joint venture will oversee the management and expansion of Korean fashion brands throughout Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.

The partnership is positioned to strengthen ANTA’s offering and broaden its reach among youth seeking stylish and innovative fashion choices. By combining MUSINSA’s expertise in design with ANTA’s established retail and supply chain strengths, the joint venture is set to introduce unique products, embrace emerging trends in sports-inspired fashion, and enhance both companies’ brand value and growth prospects.

Increased FCF

ANTA Sports has demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 12.8%, reaching RMB70.8bn in FY24. This growth was driven by multi-brand portfolio expansion, with FILA and DESCENTE delivering robust gains, supported by enhanced digitalization, supply chain efficiency, and strong growth in e-commerce channels.

Furthermore, EBIT registered a CAGR of 14.7%, reaching RMB16.6bn. Consequently, margins improved by 113bp to reach 23.4%. Net income rose at a CAGR of 26.4% to RMB15.6bn.

Over FY 21-24, the company's FCF increased from RMB10.3bn to RMB12.8bn, bolstered by growth in cash flow from operations, rising from RMB11.9bn to RMB16.7bn. In addition, its gearing improved, down from 57.9% to 42.1% in FY 24.

In comparison, Asics Corporation, a global peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 18.9%, reaching JPY678.5bn in FY 24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 66.9% to JPY100.1bn, with a margin of 14.8% in FY 24. In addition, net income rose at a CAGR of 89.3%, reaching JPY63.8bn over the same period.

Robust upside potential

ANTA Sports’ stock rose by 23.8% over the past year, indicating decent performance and investor gains over the period. In comparison, Asics Corporation delivered higher returns of 43.2%. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of RMB2.2 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 3.2% over the next three years.

ANTA Sports is currently trading at P/E of 17.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of RMB4.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 21.8x and Asics Corporation (32.7x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 12.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of RMB18.7bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 14.8x and that of Asics Corporation, which is trading at 20.7x.

The stock is liked by almost all analysts who monitor it, with 36 having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings for a target price of RMB108.5, reflecting a 25% upside potential over the current market price.

Analysts project a revenue CAGR of 10.7% for FY 24-27, reaching RMB96.1bn in FY 27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.9%, reaching RMB23.2bn, with its margin expanding by 75bp to 24.2%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching RMB17.3bn, with a margin of 18%. Likewise, for Asics Corporation, the EBIT is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 18.1% and net income is projected to increase at a CAGR of 20%.

Overall, ANTA Sports has consistently exhibited strong strategic execution and operational resilience. The company maintains a clear emphasis on innovation and global growth, seeking to seize new opportunities. Through strategic ventures and alliances, ANTA is well positioned to adapt to market dynamics and strengthen its leadership in the global sportswear industry.

However, the company faces risks from intense competition, changing customer preferences, and heavy reliance on the Chinese market amid potential macroeconomic slowdowns. Increasing regulatory pressure and ESG concerns could impact the company’s growth and profitability.