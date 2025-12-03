The start-up Anthropic, creator of the Claude chatbot, is preparing a high-profile IPO that could rank amongst the largest ever undertaken in the tech sector, according to the Financial Times. The company has reportedly hired the legal firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, specialized in IPOs of large tech firms, and is in informal talks with several investment banks. These moves come amid strong competition in the generative AI market, where Anthropic is looking to accelerate its funding.
At the same time, the company is seeking to raise funds on a valuation base that would exceed $300bn, driven by combined investment commitments from Microsoft (up to $5bn) and Nvidia (up to $10bn). Some internal documents mention a valuation recently reaching $350bn. In comparison, OpenAI was valued at $500bn during a recent secondary stock sale, though it does not plan a public offering in the near term.
Anthropic is concurrently pursuing major development projects, including a $50bn infrastructure program and building data centers in the US. The start-up has also expanded its teams and recruited experienced profiles, notably Krishna Rao, former head of Airbnb. If an IPO materializes, it could reposition Anthropic relative to OpenAI, but it would also test market confidence in AI players that are still unprofitable, in a climate where concerns about a tech bubble linger.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
