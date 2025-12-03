The start-up Anthropic, creator of the Claude chatbot, is preparing a high-profile IPO that could rank amongst the largest ever undertaken in the tech sector, according to the Financial Times. The company has reportedly hired the legal firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, specialized in IPOs of large tech firms, and is in informal talks with several investment banks. These moves come amid strong competition in the generative AI market, where Anthropic is looking to accelerate its funding.

At the same time, the company is seeking to raise funds on a valuation base that would exceed $300bn, driven by combined investment commitments from Microsoft (up to $5bn) and Nvidia (up to $10bn). Some internal documents mention a valuation recently reaching $350bn. In comparison, OpenAI was valued at $500bn during a recent secondary stock sale, though it does not plan a public offering in the near term.

Anthropic is concurrently pursuing major development projects, including a $50bn infrastructure program and building data centers in the US. The start-up has also expanded its teams and recruited experienced profiles, notably Krishna Rao, former head of Airbnb. If an IPO materializes, it could reposition Anthropic relative to OpenAI, but it would also test market confidence in AI players that are still unprofitable, in a climate where concerns about a tech bubble linger.