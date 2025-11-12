The start-up Anthropic will invest $50bn in a national infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence, with inaugural data centers in Texas and New York, built in partnership with Fluidstack. This deployment aims to support the growth of its enterprise customer base and its research ambitions. The first facilities, operational by 2026, are expected to generate 800 permanent jobs and over 2,000 in construction.

This project is part of a strategy to anchor AI physically on American soil, as the debate over technological sovereignty and national computing capabilities intensifies. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei emphasizes the importance of having the right infrastructure in place to design advanced AI systems. Faced with competition from OpenAI, which has secured over $1.4 trillion in commitments from major partners, Anthropic intends to accelerate its development while aiming for profitability by 2028.

The initiative comes amid political and economic uncertainty surrounding public funding for AI infrastructure. While Amazon has already commissioned an $11bn Anthropic campus in Indiana, the startup is also strengthening its ties with Alphabet. Pressure is mounting on US industrial resources, with some observers fearing a speculative bubble. OpenAI recently requested an expansion of public aid through the CHIPS Act, illustrating the growing tensions surrounding the funding model for this new technological race.