On Monday, the startup Anthropic unveiled Claude Opus 4.5, its most advanced artificial intelligence model to date. Designed to meet the needs of developers and knowledge professionals, this model aims to optimize complex tasks such as coding, financial analysis and data management. It is Anthropic's third major launch in two months, illustrating the intensifying competition in the generative AI sector. Claude Opus 4.5 now becomes the default model for the company's Pro, Max and Enterprise plans.

Anthropic says that the model outperforms its competitors, including Google's Gemini 3 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-5.1, on benchmarks such as SWE-bench Verified, notably in "agentic" coding. It is also said to have achieved higher scores than human candidates in an internal evaluation test for engineers. More broadly, Claude Opus 4.5 shows improved performance in handling tables, creating presentations and conducting in-depth research, confirming its premium positioning within the Claude range, which also includes the Haiku and Sonnet models.

In addition to launching the new model, Anthropic announced several product extensions. The Claude for Chrome extension, which allows the AI to interact with browser tabs, is now open to Max users. Claude for Excel, designed to understand and modify spreadsheets, is now available to Max, Team and Enterprise customers. Finally, the desktop app now includes Claude Code, a suite of new features for developers. Backed by Microsoft and Nvidia, Anthropic now reaches a valuation close to $350bn, cementing its place amongst the industry's leaders.