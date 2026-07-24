Anthropic launches Opus 5, a more affordable and more secure AI model

Anthropic unveiled Opus 5, a new artificial intelligence model delivering performance close to Fable 5 at half the cost. The company is highlighting its efficiency for everyday business use cases, while stressing stronger security safeguards.

Anthropic is positioning Opus 5 as a higher-performing evolution of Opus 4.8, released in May, aimed in particular at office tasks and software development. According to Dianne Penn, the product lead, this new generation reflects the company's rapid development pace, with the goal of making cutting-edge intelligence more accessible while maintaining a solid level of performance.



Internal tests indicate that Opus 5 is less likely than Fable 5 to exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities and is more resistant to manipulation attempts, allowing for less stringent protective measures. Fable 5, launched in June, was temporarily pulled after concerns from US authorities about the possible misuse of its capabilities by foreign military intelligence services.



Dianne Penn says Opus 5 offers the best balance between performance and cost, while Fable 5 remains reserved for highly autonomous projects that can run for several days. Asked about Kimi K3, the "open-weight" model from Chinese company Moonshot, she also said it remains to be proven that open-weight models, which can be downloaded and customized by users, can effectively manage complex projects under real-world conditions.