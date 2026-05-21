Anthropic may tap Microsoft AI chips to curb Nvidia reliance
Anthropic is in talks with Microsoft to utilize the US tech giant's Maia 200 artificial intelligence chips, according to sources from The Information, later confirmed by CNBC. While no definitive agreement has been signed, such a deal would represent a significant strategic milestone for Microsoft in the specialized AI processor market. The group is seeking to bolster its position against Amazon and Google in cloud infrastructure dedicated to artificial intelligence.
Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Maia chips in January, though they have yet to be widely offered via its Azure platform. According to a source familiar with the matter, Anthropic is currently evaluating their use as the company faces a sharp increase in its computing capacity requirements. CEO Dario Amodei recently acknowledged challenges related to the availability of computing resources, fueled by the growing success of the Claude assistant and the Claude Code programming tool.
The two groups have already strengthened their ties in recent months. Microsoft invested $5bn in Anthropic last November, while the AI startup committed to spending $30bn on Azure infrastructure. Anthropic also utilizes cloud services from Amazon and Google and continues to rely heavily on Nvidia processors. Furthermore, the company has signed a 10-year agreement with Amazon Web Services centered on Trainium chips and also plans to utilize Google-developed TPUs.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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