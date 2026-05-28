Anthropic nears $1 trillion valuation following record-breaking funding round
Anthropic has announced a $65bn Series H funding round, bringing its post-money valuation to $965bn. The round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Green oaks and Sequoia Capital, underscoring the massive investor appetite for companies specializing in generative artificial intelligence.
This capital raise also includes $15bn in previously committed investments from several major cloud providers, including a $5bn contribution from Amazon. Anthropic stated that product adoption continues to accelerate among large global enterprises, with its annualized revenue surpassing $47bn earlier this month.
The AI specialist was previously valued at $380bn last February following a $30bn funding round. This latest transaction confirms the spectacular escalation of valuations within the AI sector, driven by record investments in infrastructure, advanced models, and the computing power required to develop the technology.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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