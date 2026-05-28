This capital raise also includes $15bn in previously committed investments from several major cloud providers, including a $5bn contribution from Amazon. Anthropic stated that product adoption continues to accelerate among large global enterprises, with its annualized revenue surpassing $47bn earlier this month.

The AI specialist was previously valued at $380bn last February following a $30bn funding round. This latest transaction confirms the spectacular escalation of valuations within the AI sector, driven by record investments in infrastructure, advanced models, and the computing power required to develop the technology.