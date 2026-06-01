Anthropic prepares for its IPO

Anthropic has taken a significant step towards Wall Street by confidentially filing a draft registration statement for an initial public offering with the SEC. The creator of Claude, a primary rival to OpenAI in the generative AI space, noted that the number of shares to be offered and the price range have yet to be determined, as the transaction remains subject to market conditions and a regulatory review.

This move comes just days after a $65bn funding round, which propelled Anthropic's post-money valuation to $965bn. The group also indicated that its annualized revenue surpassed $47bn in May, driven by the corporate adoption of Claude and the scaling of tools such as Claude Code, which is widely used by developers.



Beyond the Anthropic case alone, this transaction could mark a turning point for the AI market. With OpenAI and SpaceX also expected to tap the public markets, several private companies could seek to list with valuations nearing or exceeding the trillion dollar threshold, an unprecedented level for new listings.