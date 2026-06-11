Anthropic Prepares Its Own Data Centers with Potential Support from Google

Anthropic is considering leasing and directly operating its own data centers in the US to support the rapid growth of its artificial intelligence models. According to The Information, the company has already entered into more than a dozen preliminary agreements representing a total capacity exceeding one gigawatt, a sign of the massive computing needs generated by the success of its products, notably Claude and Claude Code.

To secure these projects, Anthropic is reportedly exploring a financial support mechanism involving Alphabet. Google, which is one of the company's primary investors and collaborates on the design of certain chips intended for these infrastructures, could provide guarantees covering the lease commitments related to the data centers. Neither Google nor Anthropic wished to comment on this information.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the group's computing capabilities ahead of its initial public offering. Anthropic recently filed its paperwork confidentially with US authorities and has increased its financing operations. After a $65bn fundraising round at the end of May, its valuation reached $965bn. The company also continues to strike major deals to secure the resources necessary for the development of its AI models.