Anthropic, a young American artificial intelligence startup, has seen its valuation jump to $350bn following a major strategic partnership with Microsoft and Nvidia. The new agreement, made official on Tuesday, includes a $5bn investment from Microsoft and $10bn from Nvidia, along with a commitment from Anthropic to spend $30bn on Azure for computing capabilities. The company also plans to contract up to one gigawatt of computing power, notably mobilizing Nvidia's Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures.

This partnership marks a strategic shift for Microsoft, which is seeking to diversify its alliances within the AI ecosystem, hitherto dominated by its historic collaboration with OpenAI. Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI executives, is establishing itself as a serious competitor with its Claude model range. The partnership with Nvidia and Microsoft aims to optimize the performance of these models by adapting their operation to next-generation hardware infrastructures. According to Satya Nadella, this cooperation is part of a shared desire to build robust and interoperable AI capabilities.

Anthropic's valuation, which stood at $183bn in September, has nearly doubled in a matter of months, reflecting increased investor confidence in its ability to compete with OpenAI and Google's models. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hailed the partnership as an unprecedented collaboration, while Nvidia consolidates its position as a key supplier to the industry. On the eve of the publication of its quarterly results, the California-based group is thus confirming its role as a technological linchpin in the global race for artificial intelligence.